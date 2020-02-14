Netflix has unveiled the full cast for the upcoming Master of the Universe: Revelation. The new series will serve as a direct follow-up to the beloved 80s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, with Kevin Smith (Clerks) heading up the creative side. It's been revealed that none other than Mark Hamill will be leading the way as the evil Skeletor.

The cast is full of standouts, including the likes of Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy, who is on board as Mer-Man. But Mark Hamill, in particular, feels like a huge get. Hamill also starred alongside Conroy on BTAS as Joker, and has reprised the role in several projects over the years. While Hamill will always be known best as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies, he's become an incredible voice after over the years and having him on board adds something to the series.

Kevin Smith, taking to Instagram, shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the recording process, including one with Mark Hamill. The show was initially announced in August of last year and it seems they wasted no time in getting production underway. Smith had this to say about the casting announcement in his post.