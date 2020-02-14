Netflix has unveiled the full cast for the upcoming Master of the Universe: Revelation. The new series will serve as a direct follow-up to the beloved 80s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, with Kevin Smith (Clerks) heading up the creative side. It's been revealed that none other than Mark Hamill will be leading the way as the evil Skeletor.
The cast is full of standouts, including the likes of Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy, who is on board as Mer-Man. But Mark Hamill, in particular, feels like a huge get. Hamill also starred alongside Conroy on BTAS as Joker, and has reprised the role in several projects over the years. While Hamill will always be known best as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies, he's become an incredible voice after over the years and having him on board adds something to the series.
Kevin Smith, taking to Instagram, shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the recording process, including one with Mark Hamill. The show was initially announced in August of last year and it seems they wasted no time in getting production underway. Smith had this to say about the casting announcement in his post.
"Happy Valentines Day from the palace of Eternia! We have cast some true masters of their craft for our Masters cartoon that's coming to Netflix, including 2 Batmans, a Buffy, and a Joker! Rob David from Mattel and Ted Biaselli gifted #mastersoftheuniverse with a gifted voice cast, which includes Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Tiffany Smith, Diedrich Bader, Justin Long, Alicia Silverstone, Liam Cunningham, Griffin Newman, Henry Rollins and Jason Mewes as Stinkor!
Mark Hamill, outside of his work as the Clown Prince of Crime, has lent his voice to shows such as Regular Show, Trollhunters and Justice League Action. He was also the voice of Chucky in last year's Child's Play reboot. Hamill has also worked with Kevin Smith several times in the past, most notably in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Speaking further, Smith talked a bit about where they are in the process."We've recorded lots of episodes and the cast sounds brilliant together! I am Eternia-Ly grateful to Rob, Teddy and Melanie for pulling out all the stops on the road to Revelations! The world of #motu is incredibly rich with fantastic characters, and this cast (including original #skeletor #alanopenheimer as #mossman) is an indication of how seriously we treat this return to #castlegrayskull! I can't wait for you to hear and see our show!"
Another nice touch is that Alan Oppenheimer, who was the original voice of Skeletor, will be back for the new show as well as Moss Man. The series does not yet have a release date set, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the post from Kevin Smith's Instagram as well as the full Masters of the Universe: Revelation cast list for yourself.
The cast of Masters of the Universe: Revelation is POWERFUL! pic.twitter.com/c2JSMuBSRD— NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 14, 2020