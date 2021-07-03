Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Master of the Universe: Revelation, Kevin Smith's update to the cult classic cartoon series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. In June, the streamer released the first official trailer for the new cartoon, giving fans a first look at the return of the titular heroes to the tune of Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out For a Hero." The footage spanned just over a minute with brief snippets of various characters in action.

The new He-Man trailer, released by Netflix on Friday, reveals more footage from the upcoming show. Forgoing the 80s pop music this time, the new trailer also touches on the actual plot of the series. This trailer, which lasts about two minutes, also includes plenty of new footage of He-Man and the others as they appear in the new series. Most fans seem to be pretty excited with the video, but you can decide that for yourself by watching the trailer below.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation brings the franchise back to its roots by serving as a direct follow-up to the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoon series. The show brings back many fan favorites like He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, pitting the heroes against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast-Man, and the vile legions of Snake Mountain.

The official logline for the series reads: "After a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it's up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epi c He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 25 years to see!"

A very impressive voice cast is also featured in the Kevin Smith-created series. This includes Chris Wood as He-Man, Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Diedrich Bader as King Randor and Trap Jaw, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, Stephen Root as Cringer, Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man, Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops, Jason Mewes as Stinkor, Justin Long as Roboto, Tony Todd as Scare Glow, and Cree Summer as Priestess.

"A big reason we got such top tier voice talent is because people genuinely want to be a part of this world," Smith said of the casting process, per FlickeringMyth. "So many of us were touched by these stories and these characters early in our lives and were so happy to come back to Eternia."

He added: "But even if you've never watched a single episode of the show or don't know this universe at all, you can jump right into the story. It's a really classic, universal action-adventure epic about growth, discovery, magic, and power. This series explores destiny in a fresh way. There's a lot of reconciling with secrets, betrayal, trust, acceptance, love, and ultimately, loss."

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 premieres 23 on Netflix. It's unclear when the second half of the show's freshman season will be released.