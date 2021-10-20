Kevin Smith has been working hard to complete the final touches on Part 2 of his Master of the Universe: Revelation series, and the new episodes now have a release date of November 23rd. On the same day, a host of new merchandise will be made available to buy, and this includes new action figures that bring back a long-lost character from the early 80s who will finally come into their own in the climax of Smith's labor of love. If you don't want to know, then don't read on.

Die-hard He-Man fans will remember an action figure released called Savage He-Man, a figure that for all intents and purposes was a dark haired, mostly naked version of the regular He-Man figure of the 80s which has a very mysterious origin - as no one can decide exactly where the figure originated from. For many years, he was referenced as Wonderbread He-Man and thought to have come from a promotion by the company, but that has since been debunked in favor of theories that it actually came as part of a Mattel 3 for 1 toy promotion. Whatever the origin of the toy, his place in the obscurest corner of He-Man history is about to become a thing of the past as the character will be appearing in the second half of Smith's series, and of course that means a new action figure is being released, this time in a two pack with the series' version of Orko.

The Savage He-Man character also gets his own story with the new release which will tie into the events of the series. The description reads, ""For years it was assumed that Prince Adam could only call upon the Power of Grayskull using the Sword of Power, but Adam himself always wondered what would happen if he called upon the power without the sword. We now know the answer: Savage He-Man. With the full Power of Grayskull unleashed inside him, Adam gains a combination of primal rage and all of the power in the universe - the raw fury, the brutal strength, and the unbridled speed of ten He-Men! B

ut without the Sword of Power to temper these mighty forces, Savage He-Man is all strength with no intellect to control it. The barbarian version of our hero leaves his friends wondering if Adam is truly present within the transformed beast, as he tears through Eternia in an uncontrolled frenzy. Luckily, Adam at his core possesses innate compassion, humility, goodness that rivals the Power of Grayskull itself. Only the Prince of Eternia could wield such Power and be both willing and able to relinquish it once the battle is won."

At the end of the first run of episodes, in a break from tradition, Skeletor had claimed the Power of Grayskull for himself and transformed into his God Skeletor form. Prince Adam was dying and it all seemed a little bleak for our hero, and many fans didn't like it one bit. Having been missing in action for the majority of the story, seeing their childhood hero brought back in the mid-season finale only to be virtually killed off was the final nail in the coffin for those who had been struggling to gel with Smith's new vision for the franchise. For everyone else, however, the change up was very welcome, bringing something new to the series, while also managing to pull in and reference the live-action 80s movie, pretty much every important character and some obscure ones from the original cartoon, and dipping deep into the mythology of the series in a way the original show never quite did.

The official synopsis of the second half of the series reads: "The war for Eternia continues in the second part of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off. With Skeletor now wielding the Sword of Power, the weary heroes of Eternia must band together to fight back against the forces of evil in a thrilling and epic conclusion to the two-part series."

The Savage He-Man/Orko 2 pack will be available to pre-order from November along with other new additions to the Revelations toy range, which already includes He Man, Skeletor, Skelegod, Evil-Lyn, a 14 inch Battlecat, Beast Man, Teela, Man-At-Arms, Moss Man and Spikor. The first half of Masters of The Universe: Revelation is currently available on Netflix and Part 2 premieres on November 23rd.