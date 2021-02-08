Kevin Smith is getting teary eyed again over the fact that he just announced that composer Bear McCreary is scoring Master of the Universe: Revelation. In addition to making the announcement, the director shared the very first piece of music that McCreary sent over, which nearly brought Smith to tears. From the sound of things, Netflix's anime series based on the He-Man franchise is going to be pretty epic, and Smith, who serves as showrunner on the series, can't wait to share what they have all been working on for the past year.

Here’s @ThatKevinSmith reacting to @bearmccreary’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation score for the first time. You all aren’t ready for how good this show is going to be. pic.twitter.com/Et8cl4Ds7C — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 8, 2021

Bear McCreary is the composer behind The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Outlander, and much more. Kevin Smith played McCreary's score from when Prince Adam will be transforming into He-Man, se we even get a hint of Chris Wood's take on the iconic character as he declares, "I have the Power!" Smith is clearly moved by the epic nature of McCreary's score and fans who have been waiting for a Masters of the Universe: Revelation update should be excited.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is the radical return to Eternia, a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. It features fan-favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, along with many, many others. The story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beastman, and the villainous legions of Snake Mountain.

The story takes place after a ferocious final battle fractures Eternia forever. Teela is left to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe. Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull that hardcore fans have been wondering about for 35 years now. Netflix and Kevin Smith have yet to announce an official release date for the Masters of the Universe: Revelation anime series, but Smith did say it was coming out at some point in 2021. Since the score is just getting started, a release by the end of the year would not be surprising.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation boasts a very impressive voice cast. Mark Hamill (Star Wars) is Skeletor, while Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) portrays Evil-Lyn. The aforementioned Chris Wood (Supergirl) is Prince Adam / He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is Teela, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) plays Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root (Office Space) is Cringer, Diedrich Bader (Office Space) as King Randor / Trap Jaw, and Griffin Newman (The Tick) is Orko. In addition, Tiffany Smith (Behind Enemy Lines) plays Andra, Punk rock and hardcore legend Henry Rollins (Lost Highway) is Tri-Klops, and Alan Oppenheimer (Westworld) is playing Moss Man. Oppenheimer provided the voice of Skeletor, Mer-Man, Man-At-Arms, Cringer, and Battle Cat for the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated TV series.