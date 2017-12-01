It has been revealed that Sony and David S. Goyer are in talks to have the Dark Knight writer direct the Masters of the Universe reboot. It was announced earlier this year that Goyer had been tapped to write the script and now it appears that he'll be directing the reboot as well. The Master of the Universe project has been in development for years and has gone through many scripts and was reportedly close to getting off of the ground when McG was attached to helm the project, but Sony has been speaking to prospective directors since April of this year.

The Wrap reports that David S. Goyer is in talks to direct the Masters of the Universe reboot, which still currently has an official release date of December 18th, 2019. Goyer is known for his screenwriting work on Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, as well as Warner Bros.' Man of Steel. His previous directing credits include 2004's Blade: Trinity, the 2009 horror movie The Unborn and episodes of Starz's Da Vinci's Demons, which he created. Fans of the Mattel toy line will be happy to know that there is finally some forward momentum going for the project.

It's been over 30 years since we last saw He-Man and company on the big screen and many wonder just who exactly will be excited to see a Masters of the Universe reboot. Sure, fans in their 40s who were around to collect the original Mattel toys and watch the cartoon series are happy about this project, but who else? The 1987 Masters of the Universe movie pretty much ruined He-Man for long-time fans and scared off any newcomers for decades. The only saving grace was Frank Langella's awesome portrayal of the villainous Skeletor, which is still hailed today and seen as a wasted opportunity. The cult audience may not be enough to float a major movie and could end up like the recently released Blade Runner 2049.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe started as a wildly popular action figure franchise by Mattel, back in 1982. The toy line was simple, yet creative and Mattel sold a lot of them, leading to the development of a cartoon. The cartoon series slightly altered He-Man's origins adding that his true identity was Prince Adam and the Sorcerer gave Adam the power to transform into He-Man. The cartoon is considered to be one of the best animated shows of the 1980s and ran from 1983 to 1985, also launching a spinoff, She-Ra Princess of Power. At its peak, Mattel sold over $400 million worth of He-Man action figures in the United States alone.

Can David S. Goyer get He-Man back his dignity? Goyer did wonders for Batman and that character had pretty much been ruined beyond repair before Christopher Nolan and Goyer made Batman cool again. Some may argue that He-Man has never been cool to begin with, but that's just plain false. Hopefully we see some more movement in the Masters of the Universe movie after this report. You can read more about David S. Goyer helming the Masters of the Universe reboot via The Wrap.