It appears that some new information about Sony's Masters of the Universe movie has been revealed, including character breakdowns that suggest He-Man and Skeletor are brothers. It's been a pretty bumpy road for the new He-Man movie, but it seems like things are starting to fall into place. It was recently announced that Aaron and Adam Nee will officially be directing the project with a script that David S. Goyer wrote. Goyer is also reportedly sticking around to executive produce the Masters of the Universe movie as well.

In the original He-Man comics, Skeletor was the brother of King Randor, making him Prince Adam's uncle. However, according to a new report, King Randor has two sons in the new Masters of the Universe movie, Adam and Keldor. Keldor is Skeletor's real name, so it seems that they're going to be siblings this time around, which may anger some long-time He-Man fans. Additionally, Orko will "be reimagined as a small man whose self-doubt holds him back from being a reasonably mediocre wizard." Orko often provided comic relief in the story and it seems that he might provide the same in the Masters of the Universe movie, but fans may be turned off on him being human instead of Trollan.

Duncan, aka Man-At-Arms will reportedly be in Masters of the Universe as well, but his character information looks to be the same as the comics and cartoon as does the information for his daughter, Teela. Teela will more than likely be the romantic interest of He-Man in the movie. We've already seen some battle armor teased for the character that looked like something that has never been seen in the He-Man universe before.

Zodak was described as "the King's Minister of Technology and his right-hand man." It appears that he might be somewhat of a mentor to Prince Adam in Masters of the Universe. Stratos is reportedly involved in the movie as well as "the leader of the Sky Guards of the Iron Gate Prison on Avion where Skeletor and his crew are imprisoned at one point." So far, it seems that everything is pretty much the same for He-Man's allies from the comics and cartoon series from the 1980s.

Joining Skeletor will be Beast Man, Evil Lyn, and Trap Jaw as the villains in Sony's Masters of the Universe movie. It's important to note that none of this information has been officially confirmed by anybody close to the project and is based on anonymous sources. But, it does seem to be pretty accurate information as far as the characters go. Additionally, more information about the Masters of the Universe movie will start to drop as the production start date approaches. This report about the characters that will be in Masters of the Universe was originally announced by That Hashtag Show.