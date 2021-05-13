Netflix has revealed the official title along with a first look at Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe animated series. Serving as a followup to the classic cartoon show that was popular in the 1980s, the new series has been officially titled as Master of the Universe: Revelation. Along with the news comes the announcement that Mattel will be introducing a new Masterverse toy line with characters from the new incarnation. You can look at the first images below.

The Power Returns! Sneak peek of @Mattel Masters of the Universe: Part 1. Premiering July 23 only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/oOQZpwwCxI — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 13, 2021

Kevin Smith directs and serves as showrunner of Masters of the Universe: Revelation with Powerhouse Animation Studios, the team behind Netflix's Castlevania, handling the animation. The series has also been described as an adult take on the cartoon, suggesting this new animated series won't be geared for children like the original version. Smith has also explained how Revelation serves as a direct sequel to Masters of the Universe by picking up directly where the first series left off.

"Narratively our show is set up as the next episode in the legacy '80s animated series that aired from 1983-1985. This is a continuation of that story," Smith said. "We're playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines."

Looking at the original toy line for further inspiration, Smith added: "Visually we also made the conscious decision to lean into the Masters of the Universe line of toys for inspiration as well. Mattel owns this entire vast library of that artwork, so right away we wanted the show to open with classic pieces of that artwork. Mattel has been committed to this look since they first started as a toy line in the '80s, and now we're leaning into it and honoring it."

The voice cast of Masters of the Universe: Revelation includes Chris Wood as He-Man, Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, Steven Root as Battle Cat, Griffin Newman as Orko, Jason Mewes as Stinkor, Justin Long as Roboto, and Harley Quinn Smith as Ilena.

With Smith directing, Marc Bernardin, Eric Carrasco, Diya Mishra, and Tim Sheridan write the series. Smith also executive produces the new series with Frederic Soulie, Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan, and Rob David. Susan Corbin produces. Bear McCreary will provide the score.

An official logline for Masters of the Universe: Revelation reads: "The war for Eternia culminates in Master of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it's up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe." Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be released on Netflix on July 23. The first look photos were posted by Netflix Geeked on Twitter.