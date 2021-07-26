Production sounds very much on track regarding the second season of Netflix's Master of the Universe: Revelation, with Kevin Smith providing a promising update on the series' development. The creator took to social media to assure fans of the sequel series that everything is going according to plan, confirming that the score and sound is all mostly now in place ready for the show to wrap.

Thank you! @bearmccreary just recorded the live orchestra score for episode 10 and we finished the sound mix on Ep 8. So @MastersOfficial Revelation Part 2 is officially picture-locked, nearly wrapped, and ready to go! (And SPOILERS!!! Both He-Man vs SkeleGod fights are brutal.) https://t.co/mePwH5jtIC — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 25, 2021

With the dramatic way in which the first season ended, Masters of the Universe: Revelation fans are no doubt craving any semblance of an update regarding the show's return, with Kevin Smith giving positive words, hopefully assisting in the wait that they must now endure.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a direct sequel series to the cherished 1980s original series Masters of the Universe. Featuring He-Man, Teela, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story features them as guardians of Castle Grayskull in a battle against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast-Man and the legions of Snake Mountain. But after He-Man dies in the final battle saving Eternia, it's up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe. Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last.

Starring an exceptionally talented voice cast that includes the likes of Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela / Man-At-Arms, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn "Lyn" / Majestra, Diedrich Bader as King Randor, Trap Jaw, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man, Liam Cunningham as Duncan / Man-At-Arms, Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man, Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops, Jason Mewes as Stinkor, Justin Long as Roboto, Tony Todd as Scare Glow, Phil LaMarr as He-Ro, and Mark Hamill as Skeletor, the series has been developed by Kevin Smith and produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios.

The show takes the radical decision to kill off its main characters He-Man and Skeletor in the pilot episode, switching the focus to Teela, a minor character in the original series. While the first series has been met with acclaim from critics and currently holds a very fresh 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences have been much less kind to Smith's vision, with the radical direction provoking an outcry from He-Man fans, many of whom have not enjoyed seeing the character side-lined.

Smith's season 2 update does of course tease several epic battles between He-Man and Skeletor (now known as SkeleGod), with the creator describing them as "brutal", suggesting that the 80s icon will have a much bigger part in the follow-up series. Will this be enough to placate those fans who left the first season feeling somewhat betrayed by the show's direction? Only time will tell...

The first season of Masters of the Universe: Revelation is available now on Netflix having premiered on July 23, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Kevin Smith's Twitter account.