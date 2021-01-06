Netflix's take on Roald Dahl's Matilda is slowly piecing a stellar cast together, with No Time to Die and Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch now being lined up to play Miss Honey, the kindly, inspirational teacher who becomes Matilda's friend and confidante after taking the gifted youngster under her wing. This Matilda adaptation for Netflix will be based on the musical stage play version of Roald Dahl's classic story in which a young bookworm prodigy battles with her parents and nemesis headmistress Miss Trunchbull.

Lashana Lynch joins her No Time to Die co-star Ralph Fiennes, who has already signed onto the project as play the tyrannical headteacher Miss Trunchbull, following the trend set by the original Matilda The Musical stage play which also features the character of Trunchbull being played by a man.

The hugely popular stage musical version on the story has been running in London since 2011 and had a successful run playing on Broadway between 2013 and 2017. The show's original director Matthew Warchus, whose previous credits include the 2014 biographical drama Pride, is on board to direct the adaptation for Netflix.

The writer behind the musical stage production, Dennis Kelly, who won a Tony for adapting the novel, will be penning the screenplay. The musical was developed by Australian comedian Tim Minchin, who composed the music and lyrics for the production, which will no doubt also make the leap from stage to screen along with everything else. During its run, the show has won several Tony awards and been met with much critical acclaim.

Matila was previously adapted for the big screen courtesy of director Danny DeVito, whose adaptation of Dahl's children's book has become a treasured cinematic possession for many, and rightfully so. Released in 1996, the movie follows a precocious young girl named Matilda, who discovers she has telekinetic abilities. She uses these abilities to play pranks on her cruel, unloving parents and the sinister headmaster of her school, Miss Trunchbull. The story was adapted by Nicholas Kazan and Robin Swicord and directed by DeVito, who also stars as Matilda's father. The rest of the cast includes Mara Wilson, Rhea Perlman, Paul Reubens, Pam Ferris, and Embeth Davidtz as Miss Honey.

Matilda is just one of many Roald Dahl adaptations to be heading to Netflix, with the streaming giant planning to bring a myriad of his stories to life, including an animated Willy Wonka series as well as new takes on The BFG, The Twits, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator and more.

Miss Honey is not the only iconic role Lynch's future, with the actress set to become the first female 007 in the upcoming Bond adventure, No Time to Die. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, James Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

Netflix's Matilda does not yet have a release date, but you can catch Lashana Lynch in No Time to Die when it hits theaters on 2 April 2021. This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.