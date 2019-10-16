Things are rapidly heating up with The Matrix 4. Over the past week or so, we've been treated to a series of casting announcements for the highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel and now it's come to light that Jessica Henwick is being eyed for a lead role. Details regarding who Henwick, specifically, would be playing remain under lock and key, but the actress would be front-and-center alongside Keanu Reeves' Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity.

According to a new report, Jessica Henwick is currently in talks to star in The Matrix 4 in a mystery part that is being described as a lead role. It should be noted that the report states there is buzz circulating that the movie could feature a Neo-like female lead character. That, however, has yet to be confirmed by Warner Bros. or director/co-writer Lana Wachowski. In any event, this is, arguably, aside from learning that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss were returning when the project was first announced, the most important bit of casting news yet.

Jessica Henwick is known best for her work on prestige TV shows. The actress starred as Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones, as well as Colleen Wing in Netflix's Iron Fist, a role which she reprised in The Defenders miniseries. Henwick also has a couple of major projects on the horizon, such as Monster Problems and next year's Godzilla vs. Kong. Henwick is said to have won the role through the audition process. It isn't clear who else was up for the part. It's also possible one of those other contenders could wind up back on deck, if for some reason Henwick's deal doesn't get done. But all signs point to things heading in the right direction on that front.

The cast for the sequel also includes Neal Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman). Official details regarding their roles have not been revealed at this time. It also recently came to light that Jada Pinkett Smith is in talks to reprise her role as Niobe from The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Lana Wachowski, who co-directed the original trilogy with her sister, Lily Wachowski, will be flying solo this time around. It hasn't been made clear why Lily Wachowski isn't returning to co-direct the sequel.

Aside from this, Warner Bros. is also working with screenwriter Zak Penn on a separate Matrix-related movie. Details on that project are scarce, but rumors were circulating about a prequel centered on a young Morbius a while back. Lana Wachowski co-wrote the screenplay alongside Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Plot details are non-existent for the time being, but production is expected to begin early next year. The Matrix 4 does not yet have a release date set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.