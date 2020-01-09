The initial announcement that we would be getting The Matrix 4 came as such a surprise it is still hard to believe it is true, but with each new casting announcement we edge ever closer to seeing it on the big screen. Now, the German actor Max Riemelt has announced his starring role in the movie, though of course we have no idea yet what the details of that role might be.

Taking to social media, Max Riemelt communicated his involvement and excitement via a couple of hashtags and picture of the iconic green code.

"#matrix4 #happy #newmovie."

Though he clearly gives us absolutely no details whatsoever about the character he is playing, it is good to know that he is happy about it, as are we, as this long-awaited sequel continues to add lesser known but incredibly talented actors to The Matrix 4's ever-growing cast roster.

Riemelt has primarily starred in a variety of big and small screen productions in his native Germany, as well as starring in the World War II television drama World on Fire during the tail-end of last year. The actor though is probably best known for his role as the thief and safecracker Wolfgang Bogdanow in the Wachowski's Netflix series Sense8.

The Matrix 4 will mark Riemelt's Hollywood debut, and he joins a stellar cast that includes the likes of Aquaman villain Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Iron Fist alum Jessica Henick, Mindhunter's Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and his Sense8 co-star Toby Onwumere. Alongside them will be a returning Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity respectively.

Lana Wachowski, one of the two directors who helmed the original Matrix trilogy, will direct the new sequel which she has co-written with her frequent collaborators David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. Production for the movie is scheduled to begin in February this year, and will be shooting primarily in Chicago under the working title 'Project Ice Cream'. Whether that working title means the frozen treat will feature in The Matrix 4 somehow remains to be seen. Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich spoke about the upcoming sequel in a statement that followed the movie's announcement.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana. Lana is a true visionary - a singular and original creative filmmaker - and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe."

Lana also spoke about the movie at the time, stating her excitement about the project, as well as suggesting that the fourth movie would be even more relevant today than the originals were.

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."

The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled for release on May 21, 2021, with the movie set to go head-to-head with another major Keanu Reeves movie, John Wick: Chapter 4. This comes to us from Max Riemelt official Twitter account.