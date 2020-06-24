Less than two months away from the release of Bill & Ted Face the Music, Keanu Reeves is already back on set with his co-stars to soon resume filming The Matrix 4. As all major Hollywood movie productions had closed off their sets in recent months in the interest of health and safety, shooting on the fourth Matrix movie was placed on hold so the cast and crew could practice social distancing. The time to go back to work seems to have arrived, as Reeves has been spotted on the set in Berlin where he'll once again portray the iconic role of Neo in the near future.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris Back on 'Matrix 4' Set https://t.co/l4elHnTHyq — TMZ (@TMZ) June 24, 2020

Along with Keanu Reeves, images from the Matrix 4 set also show his co-stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris. Longtime fans of the movie series will know that Moss co-starred with Reeves in the previous installments as Trinity, a computer programmer who escapes from the Matrix and was thought to have been killed in The Matrix Revolutions. How her "death" will be explained in the new movie remains to be seen. As for Harris, there's no word at this time as to what his role in the sequel will be, as The Matrix 4 will be the How I Met Your Mother star's first foray into the sci-fi movie franchise.

The Matrix 4 will be directed by Lana Wachowski, who also produces alongside Grant Hill. Wachowski also wrote the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Along with Reeves and Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson have also been announced to be reprising their roles in the upcoming sequel. Also featured will be Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Priyanka Chopra, but like Harris, their roles haven't yet been disclosed. As of now, Laurence Fishburne hasn't been spotted on set and it's unclear if Morpheus will be a part of the sequel.

This movie will also be one of three major movie franchises to be revisited by Keanu Reeves for upcoming sequels. In August, we'll see him reprise the role of Ted for Bill & Ted Face the Music, and as we know, he's now back at work filming The Matrix 4. Also in the works is the fourth installment of the John Wick movie series, and oddly enough, the action sequel was originally meant to premiere on the very same day as The Matrix 4. Production delays on both movies may have faltered the possible Keanu vs. Keanu movie weekend, but in any case, there's plenty for big fans of the beloved actor to look forward to watching.

As of now, the plan is to release The Matrix 4 in theaters on April 1, 2022. That's almost a full year further than its original release date in May 2021. Previously, it had been reported that filming would resume in early July, so it's possible Reeves and his co-stars are coming into town to prepare for the project to resume production while they wait for the cameras to officially start rolling. This news comes to us from TMZ.

