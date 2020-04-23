Joe Pantoliano really wants to be included in The Matrix 4. However, director Lana Wachowski isn't responding to him. The first installment hit theaters over 20 years ago, kicking off the original trilogy. For years, it was believed that the franchise was done on the big screen and that Keanu Reeves would not return. As it turns out, that was all wrong because Wachowski is back behind the camera and Reeves is back in front of it. Is there room for Joe Pantoliano to join in?

In a new interview, Joe Pantoliano revealed his desire to be in The Matrix 4. "Yeah I'd be interested," he said. But things aren't looking so good. "I doubt they're going to be bringing me back. I've lobbied for it, believe me. I've sent little notes to Lana and asked her, to no response." Maybe the news will spread to Lana Wachowski now that the production is taking an extended break. She could start writing a part for Pantoliano for when production starts back up again, though that is a pretty big long shot.

Joe Pantoliano should really reach out to Val Kilmer, who just recently admitted he had to beg to get a part in Top Gun: Maverick. Kilmer's style of begging worked as the producers and Tom Cruise agreed to bring him on board for the long-awaited sequel. Pantoliano's villainous Cypher character didn't make it out of the first movie alive, but The Matrix franchise has since revealed that death doesn't really matter all that much since Neo and Trinity are returning for The Matrix 4. So, there is room for Pantoliano to return as far as logistics are concerned.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson are all reprising their roles from The Matrix franchise in the upcoming sequel. Newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman are also on board. Details are being kept under wraps and there hasn't been any real updates since the production on The Matrix 4 stopped last month. For a while, fans were treated to a wealth of unofficial set images and videos from the streets of San Francisco on a nearly daily basis.

The Wachowskis did not originally intend on making another installment after The Matrix Revolutions. The studio was working on projects throughout the years without their involvement. After some rumors, The Matrix 4 was officially announced by Warner Bros. in August 2019 with Lana Wachowski on board to direct, along with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss confirmed to return to reprise their roles. The script was written by Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon, and David Mitchell, who worked on Sense8 with the Wachowskis. Lily Wachowski is not involved in the sequel due to her commitments with the Showtime series Work in Progress, though she gave the sequel her blessing. The interview with Joe Pantoliano was originally conducted by Cinemablend.