While we are excited to see Laurence Fishburne teaming up with Keanu Reeves again for John Wick 4, the actor has categorically denied that he will be appearing alongside The One in The Matrix 4. In another world, before the arrival of the pandemic, both fourth installments of their respective franchises were meant to arrive in theaters on the same day in May. However, The Matrix 4 is now not going to be released until December, and fans have an even longer wait until next year for John Wick 4. Although he has denied appearing in the Matrix sequel previously, he needed to reiterate the fact again in a new interview just for those who either missed it or just refuse to believe it.

Talking in an interview with Jake Hamilton, the actor who formerly played Morpheus in the franchise was asked again about the upcoming sequel, and simply replied, "I'm not involved, and you'll have to talk to Lana Wachowski, and she'll answer that question for you." Hamilton posted the quote on his Twitter account, saying "I told Laurence Fishburne that I couldn't understand how he isn't in The Matrix 4 - but he stands by the fact that his Morpheus isn't featured in the film."

“I’m not involved!”



I told Laurence Fishburne that I couldn’t understand how he isn’t in THE MATRIX 4 — but he stands by the fact that his Morpheus isn’t featured in the film.



This is not the first time that Fishburne has denied any involvement in The Matrix 4, but it may well be the last with only a few months now until it releases in December. While Fishburne will be missed, joining Reeves in The Matrix 4 are Carrie-Ann Moss, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Lambert Wilson, along with a host of new faces to the series including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell and Ellen Hollman.

Although Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus may not be arriving back in The Matrix, his character of The Bowery King will be back in John Wick 4. The return of Fishburne's character was set up in the final moments of the franchise's third installment, which saw Reeves' Wick taken to the Bowery King for protection. Speaking to Collider in a recent interview, Fishburne said that this time the relationship between the two characters is going to be deeper than in the previous movie.

"I should be going to Berlin within another couple of months or so," Fishburne explained. "I read the script. It's really, really cool. As much as it's the same world as the other three films, it's just deeper. It's much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin. And the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing...is really the heart and soul of it."

While fans are stoked for Fishburne's return in John Wick, even after all his denials, there are still some who believe the actor is just being told to deny his involvement in The Matrix 4 to make his appearance a surprise. There are no doubts it could be a possibility, with so many studios going to great lengths to try and keep some things a secret from fans, but with all other returning cast members seemingly named, it seems unlikely they would keep one of the most notable a secret. The Matrix 4 will be released December 22, 2022 with John Wick 4 hitting cinemas on May 27, 2022.