We've got some more casting updates for The Matrix 4. The sci-fi sequel is gearing up to film this year and will bring back original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, respectively. However, it looks like another, far more obscure, character from the original trilogy may be getting back in on the action this time around as well. Meanwhile, another actress has boarded the growing ensemble in the form of Erendira Ibarra.

First up, let's go over the possibly more interesting and unexpected of these two. According to a new report, actor Lambert Wilson, who starred in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, says his character The Merovingian is in the script for The Matrix 4 and that he's in negotiations to return. However, some of his prior commitments could get in the way, in terms of scheduling. Should things work out, this would make for something of an unexpected return, as The Merovingian was not exactly one of the more beloved, or at least not one of the most talked about characters from the franchise.

For those who may not recall, The Merovingian, also known as The Frenchman, is an old, powerful program that resides within the Matrix. The character described itself as a "trafficker of information" and behaved quite a bit like a crime boss. He and his wife Persephone, played by Monica Bellucci, run a smuggling ring that provides a safe place for exiled programs within the Matrix. One might assume that, if this is indeed true, it may well open the door for Bellucci to return as Persephone as well. But that's mostly speculation at this point.

Elsewhere, it was revealed that Eréndira Ibarra has been cast in an unspecified role in the sequel. Ibarra previously worked with the Wachowskis on their Netflix series Sense8. Other confirmed cast members include Max Riemelt (Berlin Syndrome), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Toby Onwumere (Empire) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman). Jada Pinkett Smith is also on board to reprise her role as Niobe. Details on the roles are being kept under wraps, but it's heavily rumored that Abdul-Mateen II will portray a young Morpheus. It's also suggested that Henwick will be playing a young character who will be quite similar to Neo.

Lana Wachowski, who co-directed the original trilogy with her sister Lily Wachowski, is returning to the director's chair. Lily Wachowski isn't involved, so far as we know, for reasons that remain mysterious. Lana Wachowski co-wrote the screenplay alongside Aleksandar Hemon (Sense8) and David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas). Plot details are currently being kept under wraps but we'll be sure to keep you posted as any further information on the project is made available. The Matrix 4 is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2021. This news comes to us via Allocine.