Though the announcement of a fourth installment to The Matrix franchise seemed to come out of nowhere, set images, video, and information are slowly being deciphered, giving us at least some idea of what we can expect from this very secretive project. Returning stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss have been spotted a few times over the last several weeks filming The Matrix 4, and now they have been seen again atop a motorcycle, perhaps for the kind of intense, gravity-defying chase sequence fans have come to expect from the science fiction series.

Filming the motorcycle chase scene for The Matrix 4 in San Francisco, Moss is seen driving a motorcycle with Reeves riding on the back. The bike was attached to a crane that carried several members of the crew as they filmed the sequence, including returning director Lana Wachowski.

Both actors are wearing the The Matrix's signature black, leather clothing, with Reeves even sporting a long, black coat similar to the one he wore in the previous movies. A lot of attention is currently being paid by fans to Keanu Reeves' overall look, as, with the long hair and beard that audiences have grown accustomed to from his character John Wick, Reeves no longer looks like the clean-cut Neo from prior movies. Though many more are question how Carrie-Anne Moss is still alive.

Though those are far from the only question we have going into The Matrix 4, not least is how exactly Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss can exist to ride around on a motorcycle when both of their characters met their ultimate fate in the third movie The Matrix Revolutions. Has there been some sort of reboot to The Matrix? Are these a different version of their characters Neo and Trinity? Who knows, but they still love black clothing and motorcycles so things have not changed too much.

Lana and her sister, Lilly Wachowski, directed and wrote all three of the previous movies, though this time only Lana is returning to directing duties. Lana has spoken about returning to the hugely successful franchise recently, believing that the themes explored in the previous trilogy are even more pertinent today.

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."

Reeves and Moss are reprising their respective roles as Neo and Trinity for The Matrix 4, which is obviously a very intriguing prospect considering their fates in the final installment of the trilogy. Alongside them are Aquaman and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick, Mindhunter's Jonathan Groff, as well as Toby Onwumere, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra and Andrew Caldwell who have all been cast in undisclosed roles. There is also the addition of Neil Patrick Harris who many believe will be playing an Agent.

The Matrix 4 is due for release on May 21, 2021. This comes to us from Page Six and other various sources on Twitter as you can click on below..

