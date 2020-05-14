The Matrix 4 is looking to begin filming again in July. Production on the upcoming sequel originally kicked off in February, but production was shut down in mid-March as countries began putting social distancing measures in place. Now, as several countries such as New Zealand and the U.K. look to get movie and TV productions up and running again, Warner Bros. has its sights set on picking this one back up over the summer.

According to a new report, the cast members of The Matrix 4 have all signed an eight-week contract extension that will run through at least July 6. This will keep the cast on hold until that point, and Warner Bros. hopes that, somehow, filming can pick up by or before then. Filming had wrapped in San Francisco, with the cast and crew set to move on to Europe. But the shutdown took place before cameras got rolling on the continent. There is no world currently on how many more weeks of filming are needed.

This is but a small window into what is going on behind the scenes at every studio, with tons of delayed projects. Actors and crew members have other jobs lined up. Blockbusters remained half-filmed and scheduling is going to become an issue. What safety measures will be put in place on sets once filming does resume? How much extra liability will the studios be taking on? Can they obtain insurance? For now, a great many questions remain but Warner Bros. is hoping much of this is sorted out within the next eight weeks. If filming can't resume by then, it is difficult to say what might happen.

Lana Wachowski is directing The Matrix 4. She co-directed the original trilogy alongside her sister, Lily Wachowski. So far as we know, Lily Wachowski is not involved this time around, though it's not clear why she opted not to return. Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as Neo, with Carrie-Anne Moss coming back as Trinity. New cast members include Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Brian J. Smith, Toby Onwumere and Jonathan Groff. Wachowski co-wrote the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps for the time being.

The Matrix remains one of the most influential sci-fi movies ever made and, though the sequels didn't quite live up in the eyes of many, the franchise was hugely successful. The trilogy brought in $1.6 billion at the global box office. The Matrix 4 was originally going to arrive on May 21, 2021. Coincidentally, that was the same date that Lionsgate had set for John Wick 4, which would have made for something of the Keanu Reeves showdown. But both movies have been pushed back, so that likely isn't happening. The movie does not yet have a new release date set. This news comes to us via Variety.