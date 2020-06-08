The announcement that we would be returning to the science fiction world of The Matrix came as quite the shock. With the trilogy having wrapped up all the way back in 2003, it was assumed that the story of rebel fighters Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus was over and done with. Well, the surprise was not just felt by fans, but by the stars of the movie franchise too, with Trinity herself, actress Carrie-Anne Moss, recently opening up about The Matrix being reloaded.

Speaking with Empire, Moss expressed her amazement over the franchise's return saying, "I never thought that it would happen. It was never on my radar at all." Moss will once again reprise her role as Trinity from the previous installments and went on to tease the brilliance of The Matrix 4 screenplay, praising writers Lily Wachowski, David Mitchell, and Aleksandar Hemon and citing them as her reason for agreeing to come back.

"When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, 'This is a gift.' It was just very exciting."

Moss's feelings towards the script were echoed by her co-star Keanu Reeves, who also heaped praise on the story and screenplay saying, "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," he said. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

Somehow Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo a.k.a. The One, despite his character dying in the finale of the The Matrix Revolutions. The prior movie though, in one of the most confusing exposition dumps in movie history, did state that there had been previous versions of "The One" which has resulted in rumors that this will be Reeves' role in The Matrix 4. Carrie-Anne Moss's character Trinity did also meet her end in the original trilogy, however, which suggests that something will have happened to bring these characters back to the land of the living. Of course, with The Matrix being a computer program, almost anything is possible.

Along with the approval of the script from both Moss and Reeves, stunt collaborator and John Wick director Chad Stahelski has recently discussed the action scenes, teasing some very exciting stuff. "She knows the visual style. She knows what she's trying to say in the sequence. She wants to collaborate and see how high you can take it in collaboration," Stahelski said to The Hollywood Reporter. "So, to answer your question, she comes with this idea. She comes with this set piece. She comes with, "This is the character. This is what's happening. This is the conflict. This is where I need him to be emotionally or psychologically or whatever plot-wise at the end of this sequence. What do you got in your bag of tricks to make it absolutely crazy?" And that's where we bring in the stunt guys and our choreographers."

Plot details for The Matrix 4 are being kept strictly under wraps. In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson all reprising their respective roles from the previous movies, while the lineup of new faces includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman. This comes to us from Empire.