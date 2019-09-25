Keanu Reeves hasn't said much about The Matrix 4 yet, but he is willing to tell us that the story is very ambitious. We learned back in August, after rumors had persisted for some time, that the iconic sci-fi franchise is indeed returning with the original team reuniting to make it happen. For the time being, the project remains a huge mystery. Though, at least now that the news is out in the open Reeves can at least talk about it, even if he's not willing to say very much just yet.

The John Wick star was recently being interviewed during the premiere of Semper-Fi, his sister, Karina Miller's new movie. Naturally, the subject of The Matrix 4 came up. Keanu Reeves did his best to avoid the subject, albeit politely, as he doesn't want to spoil anything. When asked specifically if he had read the script yet, here's what Keanu Reeves had to say.

"I have yeah... It's very ambitious, as it should be."

It's not much, but it's something. The screenplay in question is written by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed the original trilogy alongside her sister, Lily Wachowski, as well as Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. When the official announcement was made, no story details were revealed, so it's hard to know how, precisely, Neo will be able to return. Carrie-Anne Moss is also set to reprise her role as Trinity, which raises even more questions that, tragically, for the time being anyway, have no official answers. As far as Morpheus goes, it's been reported that the movie will feature a young version of Morpheus. Again, that raises questions, like what level of involvement Laurence Fishburne would have, if any.

Lana Wachowski is set to direct this installment solo. Lily Wachowski won't be joining her sister this time around. It hasn't been made clear why she opted not to return. Cinematographer John Toll has also boarded the project, who worked with the Wachowskis previously on Cloud Atlas. Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick movies, worked as a stuntman on the original Matrix trilogy. Stahelksi previously expressed interest in returning in some capacity, but it's unclear at this time if his schedule will allow for it.

The Matrix, 20 years later, remains one of the most influential and beloved sci-fi movies ever made. The sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, have a much more complex legacy. Still, even if they're not as widely embraced, the franchise was a huge moneymaker, as the trilogy brought in $1.6 billion at the global box office. The Matrix 4 does not yet have a release date set, nor is it clear how soon they intend to ramp up production. Keanu Reeves remains busy, as he just wrapped filming on Bill & Ted Face the Music recently, and he's also got John Wick 4 on his to-do list. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us vis Entertainment Tonight.