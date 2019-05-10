Sorry, Matrix fans. it sounds like the Wachowskis are actually not working on The Matrix 4, or whatever it might have been. We've known for a couple of years now that Warner Bros. was looking to reboot the franchise, or reintroduce it somehow, be it through a prequel or what have you. However, it appeared as though original writer/directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski weren't on board. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski had stepped in and given us hope that things had changed. Unfortunately, it proved to be false hope.

The filmmaker has been making the rounds in order to promote John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, which arrives in theaters next weekend, and just so happens to star Keanu Reeves, who plays Neo in The Matrix trilogy. During a recent interview, Chad Stahelski revealed, or seemed to have revealed, somewhat surprisingly, that the Wachowskis were, despite prior reports to the contrary, revisiting the franchise that put them on the map. Here's what Stahelski had to say about it.

"I'm super happy that the Wachowskis are not just doing a Matrix, but they're expanding what we all loved. And if it's anywhere near the level of what they've already done, it wouldn't take more than a call to go, 'Hey, we want you to be a stunt guy' and I would probably go and get hit by a car."

Sadly, a representative for the filmmaker later clarified that his comments were based on a hypothetical scenario, considering if the Wachowskis were involved in a new version of The Matrix. Things apparently got muddied up in the translation somewhere along the lines. Chad Stahelski actually worked on the original trilogy in the stunt department. He was a longtime stuntman before transitioning into directing. So he actually seemed like someone who would be in the know, which is what made this so believable.

As we've previously reported, Zak Penn has been working on a new entry in the franchise for Warner Bros. It's still somewhat unclear exactly what shape that will take, but the studio still seems to be pursuing it. When last we heard, Lana Wachowski entered something of a soft retirement following Netflix canceling their series Sense8. Chad Stahelski did say in this hypothetical that he would jump at the opportunity to work with the Wachowskis on such a project, if it ever came up.

"Yeah. And if they wanted help, I would absolutely put down whatever I was doing to help them."

One of the biggest issues many people seemed to have with a reboot/sequel/continuation of The Matrix franchise was not having the Wachowskis involved. Despite the fact that the sequels couldn't match the groundbreaking nature of the original, it's still their world and, to many, it doesn't feel right not having them on board. Previously, Keanu Reeves indicated he would only return if Lana and Lilly Wachowski were writing and directing. So, for now, he's probably not going to be suiting back up as Neo unless something dramatic changes. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by Yahoo Movies.