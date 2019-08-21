It's been a wild day or so in the movie news world, but one of the craziest bits of news to come to light is that The Matrix 4 is officially happening. Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss is also on board to return as Trinity.

One question that lingered following the initial announcement had to do with the status of Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus. We may now have an answer to that question, as the studio is apparently looking for a younger actor to take up that mantle. So it doesn't sound like we'll be getting a de-aged version of Fishburne in the mix. But at this stage, it's still possible.

Story details remain unknown, but the initial report states that Lana Wachowski, who co-directed the original trilogy alongside her sister Lily Wachowski, will co-write the screenplay with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. They're said to be taking things back in the timeline a bit. The reporter who initially broke the story later took to Twitter to drop this little tidbit. Here's what he had to say.

"If you've asked yourself, 'Where's Morbius,' sources have told me this may point to where and when the film is set as I've heard execs are looking a variety of actors to possibly play 'young Morbius.' Stay tuned on that front..."

In a follow-up tweet, it was clarified "Morbius" was a misspelling and the intention was to say Morpheus. This raises several questions and provides some interesting insight into the story that will unfold in the sequel. Or perhaps prequel, given the new info. We had previously heard back when this project was just rumored to be happening that it would be a prequel centered on a young Morpheus. At that time, it wasn't clear that Neo and Trinity would be back, which had fans feeling trepidation. But marrying the two ideas is, at the very least, a unique way to approach things.

Back when the rumors first started cropping up, it was suggested that Black Panther and Creed star Michael B. Jordan was possibly being eyed to star as Morpheus. At present, there is no indication as to who Lana Wachowski and Warner Bros. are looking at, but it wouldn't be surprising to learn that Jordan is on the wishlist, as he's one of the top talents in the business right now with a proven record of putting meat in seats.

A prequel could also help explain how Neo and Trinity come back, given their fates at the end of the original trilogy, which has also been something on the minds of fans since the announcement was made. For now, there is no word on just how soon filming could begin, nor has Warner Bros. set a release date for The Matrix 4. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details, such as who may wind up playing young Morpheus, as they're made available. Be sure to check out the original post from Justin Kroll's Twitter account.

