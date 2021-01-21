The Matrix 4, which was recently revealed to be titled just Matrix, is being kept deeply under wraps, with details of the plot a total mystery at present. Something that we do know though is that the sequel will feature a host of new faces, Priyanka Chopra's being one of them, with the actress revealing that, while she may not be directly involved in any of the action sequences, her role will certainly be a surprising one.

"[Laughs] No. I can't say much, but she's something you don't expect. What I can say is I finished filming and it was the first movie I did after lockdown and I've never felt safer on a set."

While fans of Priyanka Chopra will no doubt be disappointed to learn that she won't be taking part in any sequences that involve kicking, punching, or being frozen mid-air while dodging bullets, it's certainly intriguing to learn even these minor details about her character.

How Chopra's character fits into The Matrix 4 is far from the only question on all of our minds when it comes to the sci-fi sequel. Alongside a returning Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, Matrix adds Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman to proceedings, some of whom have also teased as little as possible about the movie.

"My reaction to the script [was], 'Wow, people are really gonna like this. I like this," Abdul-Mateen II said recently. "People are really gonna like this.' It's different and it's the same, you know, at the same time. It's a really, really very intelligent blend of what we want and what we may not know that we want."

Meanwhile, Neil Patrick Harris recently revealed that, while he only has a small role in Matrix, he plans to make the most of it. "I would have been happy to be in any capacity in this," the actor said last year. "I would have been happy to just go and visit the set of a big giant franchise movie. So the fact that I get a small part in this, and can watch from a far and (watch) the majority of it, and see how it's working and see sort of the machine of it all...I've just been having a blast."

Keanu Reeves, who will reprise the role of Neo in Matrix, has revealed a few more detailed insights into what audiences can expect when they plug back in, with the actor recently heaping praise on director Lana Wachowski, before describing the movie as a "love story", as well as giving us some idea of the direction of the highly anticipated sequel. "We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story, it's inspiring," Reeves said recently. "It's another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed."

In a rare bit of good news regarding release dates, Matrix is now scheduled to hit theaters several months earlier than expected thanks to the recent reshuffle at Warner Bros, moving from April 1, 2022, to December 22, 2021. The movie will also stream digitally on HBO Max in the United States for a month beginning on that same date.