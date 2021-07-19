Matt Damon recently shared that his family, especially his 15-year-old daughter Isabella, keeps him humble amidst his superstardom. Speaking of his 1997 hit Good Will Hunting, Matt Damon says, "My 15-year-old refuses to see it. She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good. She just likes to give me sh*t." He added, "My daughter said, 'Remember that movie you did, The Wall?' I said, 'It was called The Great Wall.' She goes, 'Dad, there's nothing great about that movie.' She keeps my feet firmly on the ground."

Damon also spoke about his new crime drama Stillwater, that had him breaking a long-standing family rule of not being apart for more than two weeks. "We kind of had a family meeting about it, and my kids let me do the movie," he said. "I really wanted to do it. I've been dying to work with Tom McCarthy, the director.

"I just thought it was a beautiful story, such a great role. So I went for it. I like that they know that I love my job. They know that it's time-consuming, it's a lot of work, and that it fills me up."

"We have a two week rule in our family, that we're not apart for more than two weeks, and this was the first movie where we violated it, so that was really tough, and really actually helped, I think, the performance," Damon continued. "It was very easy to access what I needed to access because I was really missing my kids."

He confirmed, however, that the rule is now "firmly reestablished", adding, "It's off the table. We're never breaking it again." As for the headline-making five minute standing ovation for Stillwater at the Cannes Film Festival Damon admits that he was "overwhelmed" by the response.

"I think we'll all look back and remember this moment of launching out of COVID. And what a way to do it," he said at a press conference. "To be in the same room with 1,000 other people who are strangers, but are also part of the same community because we all love the same thing... it was such a great reminder of why we do this."

Stillwater follows Bill Baker (Matt Damon) an American oil-rig rough neck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter. In the process, he develops a friendship with a local woman and her young daughter and embarks on a personal journey of discovery and a larger sense of belonging in the world.

Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin, Deanna Dunagan, Ginifer Ree, and Robert Peters star alongside Damon in Stillwater with Tom McCarthy directing. In response to the Cannes standing ovation McCarthy grabbed a mic and offering his thanks to the Cannes festival. "I'm overwhelmed to be here, I've been so greatly influenced by the cinema of this country and of Europe," McCarthy said. "It's so inspiring to present a film to this amazing audience in this iconic theater ... that's all I can come up with in this instant-tradition moment," he added.Stillwater hits theaters July 29, 2021.