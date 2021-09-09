Matt Damon has never embraced social media. Like many celebrities determined to keep their private lives private, he's shied away from opening that door to the public. Recently, in a great interview with GQ, he explains his choices and reveals that he does, indeed have a secret Instagram account. And fans believe they've discovered what Matt Damon is hiding.

Speaking of his choice, "I just never saw the point," he says. "And I feel better and better about that decision as time goes on. I understand wanting to be connected to everybody on Facebook, but my life is so full and I'm connected, really, to everybody I need to be connected to. And then Twitter, I just reflexively didn't believe that my first knee-jerk response to something was necessarily something that should go all over the world."

But then offhandedly he admits, he does have "a very private Instagram account," one he uses to see friends' kids growing up around the world, and to which he only very occasionally posts. When asked what kinds of things he likes to share on his account, he responds, "I'll show you."

He then opens the app and he reads out his stats. "I have 76 followers and I've done 40 posts since 2013." He shows the top photo, which shows his 15-year-old daughter Isabella on her birthday. "That's what she's been doing," he says, by way of explanation, "every time we take a picture of her nowadays." The photo shows his daughter is looking at the camera, and at her father, waving two raised middle fingers.

Vulture reporter Zoë Haylock was among the first people to find it, sharing a screenshot on Twitter. The Matt Damon anagram @odamnmatt is followed by a number of verified celebrities including the actors Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal and the director Sam Jones, which would be unusual for a random profile. As articles usually add, Matt Damon's reps did not respond. Um, yeah, it's secret.

lol here u go! let me know who else follows him ???? pic.twitter.com/9xBJyntaYI — zoë (@zoe_alliyah) September 8, 2021

In the same interview, singer, Bono, who is a partner with Damon for their charity effort water.org, speaks about his friend's being awful at being a celebrity, saying, "Yeah, that might be the truth. He's not professional," Bono suggests. "He's way beyond that. He's an amateur, in the way that he should always be, regarding celebrity. You know, quite good at it on the weekends, probably falls down in the week. But the respect for people and for human life, and the squandering of it, that's absolutely core to who he is. And he's just trying to be useful. Trying to be helpful."

The article really illustrates the humanity of Damon. He tells a story of attending a Hemsworth Eighties party, "I didn't know what the heck to get. So I went kind of Run DMC and got me the old Adidas tracksuit with the Kangol hat, which was very much the look in the '80s where I grew up. I think my wife got some plastic chain online that I accessorized with. And, funnily enough, Idris Elba came in dressed in the exact same thing." See, he's just like us! Don't look for that Instagram follow from Matt Damon any time soon. Something tells me he likes it just the way it is.