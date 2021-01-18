Some unexpected news on the Thor: Love and Thunder front. It seems the movie will have Matt Damon reprising his role from Thor: Ragnarok. According to local Australian news outlets, the actor has landed in the country with his family and started the mandatory quarantine period in Sydney ahead of production on Thor: Love and Thunder.

In case you were wondering what role Matt Damon has in the world of Marvel, he actually has two. In Deadpool 2, Damon, under heavy makeup, played one half of the hillbilly duo who were assaulted by Cable after he first landed in the past. Then in Thor: Ragnarok, Damon played an Asgardian actor who was seen enacting a play written by Loki, disguised as Odin, which painted the God of Mischief as the central hero of Thor's journey. At the time, Damon had described his brief appearance in the MCU as a funny and easy "bit".

"Chris [Hemsworth] just called me up, and [director] Taika [Waititi] called me up, and I'm friends with those guys. They pitched me the idea and I just thought it was hysterical, the idea of basically an intergalactic community theater actor kind of living out Tom Hiddleston's character's fantasy. I just thought it was just a great, funny bit, and very easy to do. Those guys were a lot of fun, and Taika runs a really fun set. It was a light lift for me."

While Damon's appearance in Ragnarok boiled down to a brief cameo, it is unclear how big his part in Love and Thunder is going to be. Flying to a different country and quarantining for weeks seems like a lot of trouble to go to just for a few minutes of screentime. The actor is good friends with Chris Hemsworth, so part of the appeal of being in Love and Thunder might also be getting to hang out together down under.

Apart from Damon, Love and Thunder has plenty of other star power to draw on as well. Christan Bale has been confirmed to be playing the lead role of Gorr, the God Butcher, a deicidal force who travels the multiverse slaughtering gods. Natalie Portman will be returning to the franchise in the role of Jane Foster, only this time, she will be playing a full-fledged superhero as another God of Thunder.

The Guardians of the Galaxy will also be making an appearance, picking up from the climax of Avengers: Endgame in which Thor decided to take a break from Earth and Asgard to go off adventuring with the Guardians. Hopefully, the jam-packed nature of Love and Thunder in terms of characters will still allow individual actors their moments to shine.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. The film arrives in theaters May 6, 2022. This news comes from News in Australia.