Actor Matthew Faber, best known for his memorable roles in '90s cult classic movies like Welcome to the Dollhouse and Natural Born Killers, has reportedly passed away. According to Faber's brother Mark, the actor's family hadn't heard from him for days, so they contacted the landlord of his Van Nuys, California apartment to gain access to the home. Inside, Faber was found deceased, and though no cause of death has been immediately made apparent, his passing "appears to be natural." He was 47 years old.

In a statement provided to TMZ, Mark speaks about the kind of person Faber was in life, making his passing all the more tragic. "A beautiful man. Incredibly talented. Wise beyond his years, quick-witted. Abundantly aware. He could really pay attention more than most. He had such incredible focus and ability to sustain concentration -- brilliant man, very aware, very smart," Mark says in the statement. Though many of us have been enjoying Faber's performances on the big and small screens, it appears we've lost a wonderful human being with the actor's passing, leaving his family and friends to feel the pain of his death the most.

Faber's acting career dates back to the early '90s, with the television movie Darrow serving as his first credited role. In 1994, he memorably appeared as a teenage boy in the Oliver Stone movie Natural Born Killers; in the movie, Faber's character is one of three teens speaking about the crimes of the titular murderers played by Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis, noting, "If I were a mass murderer, I'd be Mickey and Mallory!" Soon after, he'd make a guest appearance on an episode of Law & Order and also played Mizz Moxie in the Nigel Finch comedy Stonewall. Faber would also appear in the Tobey Maguire and Skeet Ulrich movie Ride with the Devil, which was set during the American Civil War.

One of Faber's most well-known roles came in 1995 when he starred as Mark Wiener in the dark comedy movie Welcome to the Dollhouse. A rather sizable role, the character was the older brother of the lead Dawn Wiener, who was played by Heather Matarazzo. Faber would reprise the role many years later when he played Mark once again in the 2004 sequel Palindromes. Following this role, Faber acted in a handful of other movie and television appearances, including On the Road with Judas and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. His final role as an actor was for the 2013 thriller The Devil You Know, though Faber more recently worked as a cinematographer for the 2018 short film Into The Woods With Love.

Something that every role of Faber has in common is that they are all entertaining. His performances on the big and small screens will see that his work continues to entertain audiences for many years to come. Of course, he will be particularly missed by his family and friends, and our thoughts are with them at this time. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from TMZ.