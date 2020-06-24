If Hollywood ever moves forward with a Donald Trump movie, Matthew Lillard says he's available to play the part. On Twitter, a user by the name of Richard Allman posted a photo of Trump alongside a recent photo of Lillard to suggest the latter should play the former in an upcoming movie. "There will be many movies about the Trump regime. Matthew Lillard better get one of them," Allman says in the tweet. As Lillard was tagged, it wasn't long before he noticed the suggestion, and the former Scooby-Doo star offered a very amusing response.

"This is the meanest thing the internet has EVER said to ANYONE, ever," Lillard notes, really selling the insinuation that he feels rather insulted by his fantasy casting as the president of the United States. However, Lillard also teases that he'd still be up for playing the role of Trump if he were to get the call, by adding this simple sentence: "And I'm available." It's hard to tell just how much of the response is meant in jest, but Lillard's followers are very entertained by the tweet as it has been liked over 160,000 times since early Wednesday morning.

Perhaps Allman is looking for the next big role for Lillard following his apparent recasting as Shaggy Rogers for the new animated movie Scoob!. After playing Shaggy in both live-action Scooby-Doo movies and voicing the character for years in video games and animated projects, Lillard had become synonymous with Scooby's best pal much in the same way original voice actor Casey Kasem had before him. For reasons that aren't entirely clear, Lillard wasn't invited back to voice Shaggy for the newest Scooby-Doo movie, and the actor was pretty vocal with his disappointment over the recasting.

As for President Donald Trump, most of us are very well familiar with Alec Baldwin's popular portrayal of the American president and former reality television star on the NBC comedy series Saturday Night Live. For years, Baldwin has made sporadic appearances in character as Trump, mocking the president's voice and mannerisms with a highly-acclaimed impersonation. For the performance, Baldwin actually won an Emmy Award, and this will make it very difficult for any other actor to provide a strong performance of their own of the controversial politician. Just don't count on getting any approval from Trump himself, who has personally criticized Baldwin's SNL performances on multiple occasions.

In any case, we're definitely going to see other actors portraying Trump soon enough. He will next be portrayed by Brendan Gleeson in the upcoming miniseries The Comey Rule, based on the book A Higher Loyalty by former FBI director James Comey. A first look photo of Gleeson as Trump has also been released, but it remains to be seen if the real Trump will be critiquing his performance as well. Movies about Trump also seem inevitable, so Hollywood producers should take note that Lillard will be waiting for that call when the time comes.

This news comes to us from Matthew Lillard on Twitter.