Matthew McConaughey has been hinting that he'd be running on a "centrist" platform, should he follow his recent statements to make a bid for governor of Texas. Matthew McConaughey has been seeking an office in his home state to makes changes in the things around him he thinks are due for a reevaluation. He has set his eye on the 2022 gubernatorial elections, which would see him take on two-term incumbent Greg Abbott.

While he has yet to make it official, McConaughey has also not declared if he would run as a Democrat, Republican or Independent candidate. In his latest interview on the 'Commune' podcast, he appeared to be embracing a "centrist" platform as he spoke about the divisive state of politics. While he has had a reputation in the past for a looser way of living, the public has come to know him as more of an every man's man.

"We're all much more centrist than we're led to believe we are," McConaughey said. "We have the numbers... We're running the ship. Now, there's a couple of militia pirate groups that are coming over on the far right and the far left and we're being told that they're the absolute boogeyman and we better be scared... Let's kick 'em off the boat. Don't let 'em board."

When asked if he thought the country could be unified amidst the overwhelming divisiveness, he had this to say. "I don't think it's a policy that changes us. I truly believe in the capacity that each one of us individually have to be more responsible for ourselves. I understand why we don't sometimes. I understand why I don't sometimes-the sacrifices that can take..."

He wants to share his optimism and the real chance for that, "bigger, shinier proverbial pot of gold that we get with some understanding of delayed gratification-for ourselves selfishly, and for others at the same time. There's so much more that unites us."

"Our trust meter... is at an all-time low in America," McConaughey added. "We don't trust each other... We've become so individualistic we've bastardized the idea of American individualism, because it still is the United States of America. When we talk about the United States, land of the free and opportunity, I think that right now is a hyperbolic sort of one-liner."

"Everyone's been in a family," he said. "There's rules in a family, there's things we've got to follow in a family. Can you just go rogue in your own family? No. You've got different chores you've got to do, you've got different things you've got to do, you've got to listen to mom and dad, you've got take care of your brothers. You don't have to get along all the time. But we've all got responsibilities within this family... We have trouble seeing outside our immediate demography and geography."

The poll numbers are surprisingly close, but we've seen almost all walks of entertainer find success in politics. We had professional wrestler Jesse Ventura as governor of Minnesota, Austrian-American actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger as governor of California, SNL alum Al Franken as a Minnesota senator, and who can forget Ronald Reagan who won governor of California, then went onto become President! I wonder what McConaughey's campaign song would be? My pick? Foghat's 'Slow Ride.' Slow ride...take it easy. I can feel you groovin'.