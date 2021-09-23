Actor Matthew McConaughey sat down with Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy in a recent episode of the 'Set‌ ‌it‌ ‌Straight:‌ ‌Myths‌ ‌and‌ ‌Legends' podcast to let folks know he is still considering a run for political office. Members of the Midland band encouraged him as they admire his ability to spread awareness and positivity.

"Well, thank you, man. I'm measuring it. Look, it's going to be in some capacity. ... I just - I'm more of a folksy and philosopher poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician," McConaughey told the group. "So I go, well, that's a reason not to, but then I go, no, that's exactly why you should, because politics needs redefinition, but I'm measuring, you know, what is my category? What's my embassy?"

While McConaughey wanted to assure people of his true consideration for the run for office, he also explained that his need for remaining an artist is paramount. "I have to remain an artist. I've earned my right to enjoy that Saturday night part of life, that music part of life. It has to have music to it. You know what I mean. I'm very good at being diligent, Monday morning, practical, structure, I'm all of that. But I gotta continue to be an artist in what I do," McConaughey said.

"Now if that's the category to be able to do that in, which would be different than, I think, some people have done it up to now, maybe it's for me. But maybe it's also in a whole new category that I just create, and we'll see," he added.

Back in July the voting poll, released by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas, had found that 39 percent of registered voters in Texas support Abbott, while 38 percent favor McConaughey in a hypothetical election match-up. The new poll just taken the week of September 7 shows McConaughey leading Abbott by nine points in a hypothetical matchup, while former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Tex.) cut his previous 12-point head-to-head deficit against Abbott down to five. Abbott is still leading against his Republican primary challengers, however.

Matthew McConaughey has been hinting that he'd be running on a "centrist" platform, should he follow his recent statements to make a bid for governor of Texas. Matthew McConaughey has been seeking an office in his home state to makes changes in the things around him that he believes are due for a reevaluation. He hasn't declared what party he would be running under, and is considering the pro and cons of all three.

"We're all much more centrist than we're led to believe we are," McConaughey said. "We have the numbers... We're running the ship. Now, there's a couple of militia pirate groups that are coming over on the far right and the far left and we're being told that they're the absolute boogeyman and we better be scared... Let's kick 'em off the boat. Don't let 'em board."

Texas is holding its election for governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for March 1, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for May 24, 2022. The filing deadline is December 13, 2021. This news come from The Hill.