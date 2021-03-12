Matthew McConaughey now says that running for governor of Texas is now "a true consideration." Last year, the True Detective star teased the possibility of getting into politics, though he also said a potential governor run would be "up to the people" of Texas. He later said he had "no plans to do that right now" when pressed on the matter by Stephen Colbert in November.

Perhaps Matthew McConaughey just can't seem to get the idea of governing Texas out of his mind after all of the press it had received last year. This week, McConaughey appeared on the Crime Stoppers of Houston's The Balanced Voice podcast. Chatting with host Rania Mankarious, McConaughey spoke about how he's currently figuring out what's next for him in life, and he seems to be particularly looking for a leadership role. From the interview:

"I'm looking into again, now, what is my leadership role? Because I do think I have some things to teach and share. What is my category in the next chapter of my life I am going into now?"

Mankarious then brought up the subject of McConaughey running against incumbent Governor Greg Abbott next year, perhaps as his next leadership role, and here's what the famously laid-back actor had to say.

"It's a true consideration."

On the show, McConaughey also spoke at length about Greenlights, his memoir that was published last fall. Describing the book as a collection of "stories, prayers, poems, people and places and a whole bunch of bumper stickers," McConaughey had exiled himself in the desert with no electricity for 52 days to write the memoir. It debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times non-fiction best-seller list.

Along with his Emmy-nominated role as Rust Cohle on True Detective, McConaughey is also well known for his Oscar-winning performance in the acclaimed Ron Woodroof biopic Dallas Buyers Club. Some of his many other popular roles include Dazed and Confused, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Wedding Planner. He is currently working on the animated sequel Sing 2 as the voice of lead character Buster Moon.

It's certainly not unheard of to see celebrities switching gears for political runs, from Ronald Reagan and Jesse Ventura to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump. Other celebrities have also teased a run in the political arena in the future aside from McConaughey. On the biopic series Young Rock, Dwayne Johnson is the president of the United States in a fictionalized version of the future. Last month, Johnson divulged to USA Today that he was in fact seriously considering a run for president in real life as well.

"I would consider a presidential run if that's what the people wanted," Johnson said. "Truly I mean that, and I"m not flippant in any way with my answer... That would be up to the people... So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

You can watch the full interview with McConaughey on The Balanced Voice on YouTube.