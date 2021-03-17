There was a time, less than a decade ago, when YouTube was seen as the unwanted step-child of films and television. Today, YouTube has arguably become one of the most important channels of mass communication ever, especially after the 2020 global lockdown. Recently, Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey became another A-list celebrity to launch his personal YouTube channel, starting his introductory video with his iconic phrase, "Alright, alright, alright."

"McConaughey here and I want to welcome you to my YouTube Channel. It's a destination where I'm going to share who I am, who I'm not, what I believe in, what I don't, what I'm doing, what I'm not doing, along with some approaches to life that I've found useful and constructive along the way. Prescriptions in the art of living that have helped me navigate this rodeo we all live in and even a bunch of bumper stickers that I've seen, heard, gathered, and stolen along the way over my last 51 years here."

McConaughey is far from the first Hollywood A-lister to launch his own YouTube channel. Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Maisie Williams all have thriving channels on the platform, where they regularly post content with a more personal touch, which is what McConaughey appears to be aiming for as well. The actor goes on to explain that he hopes to fill his channel with relevant content that will focus on life lessons and self-improvement.

"Hopefully it's going to be all killer, no filler with some raps and rhymes that can help you get back on time put a little reason to your rhyme, some food for thought with a sip of wine. Bring your funny bone, don't be afraid to bend a knee and join me in the chase to be more me with your chase to be more you. Because what else we really here to do? I am looking forward to connecting with y'all, so in the mean times and all times, just keep living."

The fact that an old-school movie star like McConaughey has also joined the YouTube generation is yet another indication of just how important social media has become for stars to stay relevant. A personal vlogging channel also allows the stars to keep in touch with their fans on a more intimate level than talk show interviews and scripted media appearances allow for.

Of course, sometimes this personal approach can backfire. The internet is a pretty unforgiving place, as Gal Gadot discovered last year when she was lambasted for releasing a cover version of the song "Imagine" with her celebrity fans. Or when Gina Carano was ousted from The Mandalorian for voicing her opinions on Twitter that were in contradiction to Disney's policies.

So far, McConaughey's YouTube channel has garnered over 230K followers, and the number is climbing fast. It will be interesting to see what kind of personalized content the veteran actor chooses to share with his fans in the coming days through his channel.