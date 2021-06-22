Sarah Paulson was NOT kissing and telling on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently, relaying her story and admitting Matthew Perry gave a hard pass on the potential peck-plus-more at a star-studded 'make-out party' being thrown by Carrie Fisher. The American Horror Story regular had this to say about her former Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip co-star not wanting to engage in the intended activities.

"I didn't see anyone make out, but there was a hat with names in it, and you were supposed to make out with whomever you pulled out of the hat," Sarah Paulson explained, telling Kimmel that the Friends star pulled her name "and then promptly left the room." Kimmel asked how she knew he pulled her name, and Paulson told him she saw her name. She then described the awkward moment between them where Perry told her, "I got you."

"We knew each other a little through one of my very best friends in the world, so it was awkward."

Sarah Paulson explained that early on in her career, Carrie Fisher and she had bumped into each other at a party and they instantly hit it off, prompting Fisher to invite Paulson to yet another party.

"Carrie had this (party) and it was her idea to call it a make-out party. It was huge," Paulson said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, noting Shirley MacLaine was there. "I think Queen Latifah was there. All these people were there, and I was obviously panicked because, neurotic," describing her missed-kiss shindig. She would go on to make up for it in the Aaron Sorkin 2006 TV series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip which shows a behind-the-scenes look at a fictional sketch-comedy television show.

"I got my kiss," Paulson laughed, referencing the pair's relationship on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. "I got several kisses. And boy did he regret not taking me up on it back at Gore Vidal's make out party."

Matthew Perry shared plenty of love recently with the Friends: The Reunion, also known as The One Where They Get Back Together reunion special on HBO Max. The special, hosted by James Corden, sees the main cast revisit the sets of the original show (such as the Friends apartments, the Central Perk coffee shop, and the Friends water fountain), meet with guests who appeared on the show, as well as celebrity guests, do table reads and re-enactments of Friends episodes, and share behind-the-scenes footage.

However, Sarah Paulson is going to need all the comfort she can get, as she sets about her multiple Ryan Murphy projects, who is not known for leaving you with the warm and fuzzies. Paulson is currently working on tenth season of FX's American Horror Story,﻿where we are returning to Murder House to revisit the characters we fell in love with in season 1. She is also set to make season 2 of streaming Netflix series Ratched,﻿which Netflix describes as, "a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind," a prequel of sorts of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.﻿Recently Paulson made a plea for a lighter comedic role to shake things up.

"I spend a lot of time in these worlds where I'm either running or crying or screaming or playing a real person and trying to get their physicality," she continued. "I'd really like to do a nice road picture with me and a couple of chicks." Fingers crossed, Ms. Paulson!