The Big Game Spot for Top Gun 2, aka Maverick, is here. After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose."

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it. In the new Super Bowl trailer, we get to see more arial action as Tom Cruise goes back to his past.

Earlier in the week, we got a new set of Top Gun 2 images, which introduced the new pilots in the long-anticipated sequel to the 1986 blockbuster. Miles Teller plays Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Goose, and he is an advanced pilot learning the ropes. As you can see, this movie is going to give its characters some interesting new call signs. We'll also get to meet Monica Barbaro soars as "Phoenix", Glen Powell as "Hangman" and Jay R. Ellis as "Payback".

Some are speculating that Danny Ramirez's "Fanboy" will die early on in the movie, mirroring the death of "Goose" in the original. Perhaps the funniest call sign is "Bob", as played by Lewis Pullman. Who definitely looks like a "Bob".

A recent /top-gun-maverick-photos-iceman-return-val-kilmer/Top Gun: Maverick flight featurette shows us some of the action behind-the-scenes, as everyone of these actors signed on to fly real fighter jets during the movie. We got to see them behind the wheel, as they soared high. There is some amazing photography in the movie, and this thing looks like it was tailor made for 4DX and 3D, if there ever was such a movie.

The hotshot new pilots were also teased in the second Top Gun 2 trailer. We also got to meet Tom Cruise's new love interest, played by Jennifer Connelly, who replaces Kelly McGillis. McGillis claims that she was never approached to return. Val Kilmer will be coming back as Iceman. Though he still hasn't shown up in 2 trailers and a number of promotional spots. So that is obviously a big surprise that Paramount is holding until the movie hits theaters.

Top Gun: Maverick will be in theaters June 26, 2020. That's still months away, so we'll probably see a final trailer closer to spring. For now, we have quite a bit tide us over, with this latest Super Bowl footage offering a pretty good tease during the big game.