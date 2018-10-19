Maximum Overdrive is the only movie legendary horror author Stephen King ever directed himself, and while fans have been torn between loving it and hating it, there is no denying it has a certain energy and aura that is utterly fascinating. Now, the 1986 cult classic is back in beautiful 4K, looking better than it ever has before, and we have a sneak peek at what to expect from this release.

The Maximum Overdrive 4k release is arriving on limited edition Blu-ray this Tuesday, October 23, just in time for the Halloween holiday. To celebrate, we have a special look back at the movie featuring Stephen King himself. Hear tales of what it was like working with King as he brought his one and only sci-fi horror masterpiece to life.

Vestron Video Collector's Series lets fans go behind the wheel of this very wild ride, with Stephen King's Maximum Overdrive hitting the stores and online retail shops in a limited-edition Blu-ray on October 23, direct from Lionsgate. Stephen King didn't just direct this movie, he also wrote the screenplay.

This special release marks the first time Maximum Overdrive has been released on Blu-ray in the United States. The sentient, homicidal machines are revving back up and ready to unloaded a ton of all-new special features. These including interviews with Producer Martha De Laurentiis and Special Make-Up Effects Creator Dean Gates.

Fans will also get to see on-set vintage interviews with Stephen King, Emilio Estevez, and Laura Harrington. There's plenty of behind-the-scenes footage too, and a whole lot more. Get ready for the ultimate battle of man vs. bloodthirsty machine in this terrifying Stephen King classic!

For three horrifying days, the Earth passes through the tail of a mysterious comet. The skies glow an eerie green as humanity waits to see what the fallout will be. But what they imagine is nothing like the nightmare they find - the comet's magnetic fields cause all the machines on Earth to suddenly come to life and terrorize their human creators in a horrific killing spree. Now, it's up to a small group of people trapped in a desolate truck stop to defeat the killer machines - or be killed by them!

The new Maximum Overdrive 4K Blu-ray comes packed with a crazy new audio commentary from writer Tony Magistrale, Author of Hollywood's Steven King. There is also a second commentary included that features actor and comedian Jonah Ray alongside Blumhouse Film Executive Ryan Turek.

If you're still hungry for Maximum Overdrive goodness after you get through all of this, there is also an extensive still gallery to peruse, along with the original theatrical trailer and TV spots from the time of release.

If you're a huge Stephen King fan, you'll definitely want to check out our exclusive clip. And then be sure to pick up this new Blu-ray 4K special limited edition of Maximum Overdrive. It arrives next week from Lionsgate.