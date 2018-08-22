Get behind the wheel of one wild ride when the Vestron Video Collector's Series releases Stephen King's Maximum Overdrive on limited-edition Blu-ray™ on October 23 from Lionsgate. Written for the screen and directed by the original Master of Horror - Stephen King - this marks the first time ever that this horrifying film about sentient, homicidal machines has been released on Blu-ray in the U.S. Maximum Overdrive is loaded with all-new special features, including interviews with Producer Martha De Laurentiis and Special Make-Up Effects Creator Dean Gates; on-set vintage interviews with Stephen King, Emilio Estevez, and Laura Harrington; behind-the-scenes footage; and more! The Maximum Overdrive limited-edition Blu-ray will be available for the suggested retail price of $39.97.

Maximum Overdrive Blu-ray special features include:

• NEW: Audio Commentary with Writer Tony Magistrale, Author of Hollywood's Steven King

• NEW: Audio Commentary by Actor and Comedian Jonah Ray and Blumhouse Film Executive Ryan Turek

• NEW: "Truck Stop Tales" Featurette - An Interview with Producer Martha De Laurentiis

• NEW: "Rage Against the Machines" Featurette - An Interview with Actress Laura Harrington

• NEW: "Honeymoon Horrors" Featurette - Interviews with Actor John Short and Actress Yeardley Smith

• NEW: "Maximum Carnage" Featurette - An Interview with Make-Up Effects Creator Dean Gates

• "A Kid in King's Court" Featurette - An Interview with Actor Holter Graham

• NEW: "The Wilmington Factor" Featurette - A Look Back at the Filming of Maximum Overdrive with Members of the Production Crew in North Carolina

• NEW: "Who Made Who?" Featurette - An Interview with Murray Engleheart, Co-Author of AC/DC: Maximum Rock & Roll

• NEW: "Goblin Resurrectus" Featurette - The Restoration of the Happy Toyz Golbin

• Behind-the-Scenes Footage

• Still Gallery

• Theatrical Trailer

• TV Spots

• Subtitles: English, Spanish, English SDH

• Feature Run Time: 98 minutes

• Blu-ray Format: 1080p High Definition 16x9 (2.35:1) Presentation

• Blu-ray Audio: Original 2.0 Stereo Audio (DTS Master Audio)

Get ready for the ultimate battle of man vs. bloodthirsty machine in this terrifying Stephen King classic! For three horrifying days, the Earth passes through the tail of a mysterious comet. The skies glow an eerie green as humanity waits to see what the fallout will be. But what they imagine is nothing like the nightmare they find - the comet's magnetic fields cause all the machines on Earth to suddenly come to life and terrorize their human creators in a horrific killing spree. Now, it's up to a small group of people trapped in a desolate truck stop to defeat the killer machines - or be killed by them!