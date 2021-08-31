Magnolia Pictures has just released their trailer for mystery fantasy film Mayday. The Sundance sweetheart tells the story of young women who lure men to their deaths at sea via radio transmissions. This dreamworld transports the viewer to a rugged seascape where the young women evolve from victims to warriors.

The synopsis reads, "Ana (Grace Van Patten) finds herself transported to a dreamlike and dangerous coastline. Once there, she joins a female army engaged in a never-ending war where the women lure men to their deaths with radio signals, like 20th century sirens. Though Ana finds strength in this exhilarating world, she comes to realize she is not the killer they want her to be."

Mayday was directed by debut filmmaker Karen Cinorre. Cinorre also wrote the screenplay and produced the film. Mayday stars Grace Van Patten, Mia Goth, Havana Rose Liu, Soko, Théodore Pellerin and Juliette Lewis. ﻿"﻿Mayday is an exciting, original film with a lot on its mind. Karen Cinorre has delivered something truly unique, " said Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Magnolia Pictures as we launch Mayday into the world," said Cinorre. "They have been film visionaries from the start, and nothing feels more satisfying right now than bringing a bold female ensemble to the screen with them." Karen Cinorre has been behind the scenes in many roles, lending her the skills to create her vision. Her short films include Dearie, Last Date, Big Finish, L'École Est Finie, Plume, Her Worldy, Transatlantic, Speakeasy.

﻿You can currently see Grace Van Patten in Nine Perfect Strangers﻿, where nine stressed city dwellers visit a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. The resort's director is a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

Théodore Pellerin has a horror thriller There's Someone Inside Your House coming to Netflix just in time for Halloween, October 6. Netflix says, "Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer's identity before they become victims themselves."

Juliette Lewis can be seen in the new Showtime series Yellowjackets. The official Yellowjackets synopsis from Showtime reads, "Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness." Also starring in the show is Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). See Mayday in select theaters Friday October 1.