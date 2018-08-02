Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are finally reuniting for McDonald's Monopoly Game Movie, which sounds like it could be an absolutely insane and entertaining movie. Fox has won a bidding war for the rights to a recently published story by The Daily Beast from author Jeff Maysh titled, How An Ex-Cop Rigged McDonald's Monopoly Game And Stole Millions. Affleck is attached to direct the movie with Damon on board to star in the lead role.

Many of the major studios in town were trying to get their hands on the rights to the story. According to Deadline, other bidders included Universal for Kevin Hart, Warner Bros for John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Steve Carell and Andrew Lazar, with Netflix also in the mix. They were bidding for producing partners Eric Newman, Bryan Unkeless, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Todd Phillips. So there was a lot of talent attracted to this story but ultimately, it was Fox who came out on top with a very attractive package of talent.

The movie will center on an FBI operation to uncover an underground criminal ring, run by someone known to the agency as "Uncle Jerry." He used his job as a security officer at the firm that printed the game pieces for McDonald's popular Monopoly game in order to defraud the company's annual promotion. All told, the man who was discovered to be Jerry Jacobson stole $24 million over the course of several years. The wide-ranging conspiracy involves mobsters, a psychic, strip-club owners, drug traffickers and a family of Mormons who falsely claimed to have won the millions in prizes. That's a juicy story and it's easy to see why so many talented individuals were interested in getting their hands on the rights.

Not only will this mark Ben Affleck's return to directing, following 2016's unfortunate flop Live By Night, but this marks a reunion for he and Matt Damon, who got their start working together on the Oscar-winning classic Good Will Hunting. The two have produced shows like HBO's Project Greenlight and several other projects in the years since but it's been a long time since they worked together in this capacity. Not only that, but Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have been tapped to pen the screenplay. That's a killer package full of talent.

Affleck and Damon will producer together via their Pearl Street production company. Matt Reilly, who worked with Affleck on The Town, is on board to produce for Fox. Despite the mishap that was Live By Night, Affleck is a majorly talented director, with his movie Argo going on to win a Best Picture Oscar. Damon is also one of the most sought-after talents on screen these days and having them together again makes this all the more interesting. This looks like it will be the first movie Affleck will helm since exiting as director of The Batman. The movie does not yet have a title or anticipated release date. This news comes to us courtesy of Deadline.