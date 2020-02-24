McDonald's is starting a scented candle war. The world famous fast food chain has announced a new set of limited edition six-pack of candles that smell like Quarter Pounder ingredients: Sesame Seed bun, Ketchup, Pickle, Cheese, Onion, and Beef. No, this is not a joke, much like the 'This Smells Like my Vagina candle' from Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Labs. Paltrow and her "wellness" company launched the candle earlier this year and it sold out immediately, which is exactly what McDonald's is hopping will happen.

For the Gwyneth Paltrow fans who missed out on the original run, the This Smells Like My Vagina candle is now back in stock, so if you have $75 to literally burn, go knock yourself out. McDonald's is getting into the scented candle game to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Quarter Pounder with Cheese. The candles are not yet up for sale, but who can resist the chance to have their house smelling like Beef? Pretty much sounds like a no-brainer.

In addition to the limited edition candles, McDonald's is serving up a lot more Quarter Pounder merch. The "Couples Quarter Pounder Mittens" are available for $25, an "I'd Rather Be Eating a Quarter Pounder" sticker is $8, a "Quarter Pounder Fan Club" pin is $10, a fan club T-shirt is being sold for $25, and a calendar for $25. There is also a locket, but it is sold out, which means these candles might go really quickly too. It might be best to keep an eye on social media in order to get your hands on these amazing candles.

While it is unclear how much the McDonald's scented candles will be, there's no way that they will be $75. Goop can gouge their fan base all they want, but McDonald's isn't into that sort of thing, though an $8 sticker might be a tad much. Regardless, people are going to get pretty pumped for these things, if the sales on the other items is any indication. Who would have thought that a locket tribute to the Quarter Pounder would be something that the public is willing to buy? The same can be asked about the vagina scented candle too.

McDonald's says that the scented candles are "very limited" and that will be available sometime within the next week to purchase. In order to get the full effect, the fast food chain recommends lighting all six of the Ketchup, Pickle, Cheese, Onion, and Beef candles at the same time to get the full effect. Will it really smell like a Quarter Pounder? That's a risk worth taking for just about anybody with some extra income to blow on McDonald's merch. Now that the This Smells Like My Vagina candle is back in stock, someone is going to have to do a scented shootout to see which ones smell the best. You can head over to Golden Arches Unlimited to purchase your candles.