McKamey Manor has taken the haunted house game to a whole new level. The "extreme haunted experience" can take up to ten hours to complete and will award the winner $20,000 if they make it to the finish line while following some simple rules. This event is not for the faint of heart and requires a 40-page waiver, a physical exam, a 2-hour preparedness video, a social media screening video, passage of a drug test, and a safe word to get out of the situation if it gets too intense. To date, not one person has been able to complete the McKamey Manor haunted house.

There are two ways to try out McKamey Manor from a location in Summertown, Tennessee to the other location in Huntsville, Alabama. There was originally a location in San Dieo, California, but it was shut down. Russ McKamey is the mastermind behind the terrifying experience and he has some interesting ways to scare patrons. People can go through solo, which is called "Desolation," or they can take part in a two-person "personalized interactive experience." There are a few rules to follow once inside McKamey Manor to earn the prize.

For one, there is no bad language allowed in McKamey Manor. If a person is caught yelling an expletive, they are automatically disqualified from winning the $20,000. The same goes for running in the area or touching any of the props or performers. Luckily, the cost to get in is only a bag of food for McKamey's five dogs. But has anyone even tried out this crazy haunted house experience? "Nobody's even made it to the starting clock with this new show," says Russ McKamey. "With the new mental game, it's much more difficult. And because of that, no one's even started the clock."

Related: Halloween Kills Set Photos Emerge, 1978 Flashback Scene Being Filmed?

There are a lot of hoops to jump through, but is the rigorous vetting system the only reason why nobody has even attempted McKamey Manor? As it turns out, that's not even close to being the real reason no one has stepped up to take this on. When Russ McKamey spoke of the "mental game," he was referring to hypnosis. He explains.

"When I use the hypnosis I can put you in a kitty pool with a couple inches of water and tell you there's a great white shark in there, and you're gonna think there's a shark in there. And so, when you have that kind of power over people, and have them do and see things that you want them to see, then they can leave here thinking it really happened, and they'll go to the authorities and say, 'oh, whatever,' and I have to come back and show the footage and say, 'it didn't go that way at all.'"

McKamey Manor has been getting a lot of news coverage over the past year, mainly due to a profile on Netflix's Dark Tourist series, episode 8. With more and more people learning about the extreme haunted house, there might actually be someone willing to step up and play some of Russ McKamey's intense head games, but this all seems too much for one person to take on, even for $20,000. If you think you have what it takes, you can go apply over at McKamey Manor.