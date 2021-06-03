Seth Rogen and Superbad fans are celebrating McLovin's 40th birthday. In the popular teen comedy movie, which was written by Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Jonah Hill and Michael Cera star as two high school seniors looking to party hard before they graduate. To obtain liquor, they enlist the help of their friend Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), who obtains a fake ID for himself. The faux driver's license, which reads "McLovin" as the only name, lists his birthday as June 3, 1981.

If McLovin were real, he would be celebrating his 40th birthday today. Now, the highly memorable name is trending on social media as fans band together to wish him a happy birthday. Leading the pack is Seth Rogen himself, who wasn't about to let the special day go by without paying tribute and revealing a fun fact about when the joke was conceived.

"Happy 40th birthday McLovin. (We wrote this joke when we were 14 years old)," writes Rogen on Twitter, posting an image of McLovin's ID.

Happy 40th birthday McLovin. (We wrote this joke when we were 14 years old) pic.twitter.com/6E4Qa2tVQi — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 3, 2021

Rogen has been joined by thousands of Superbad fans getting in on the fun by sending birthday wishes to Fogell's alter ego as well. Including a GIF of the scene with Rogen and Bill Hader as cops questioning McLovin, one person tweeted, "happy 40th to my boy mclovin!!!!"

"Wanna feel old? McLovin, turns 40 today!! Happy Birthday," says another post.

"Happy Birthday to The Great McLovin! Enjoy it you handsome son of a gun!" reads another tweet posted by Jimmy's Famous Seafood.

Another fan who happens to share the same birthdate with McLovin writes, "The day has finally arrived. Both me and McLovin turn 40 years old."

"Why have i never noticed that mclovin and i have the same birthday this is literally my favorite movie lol," writes another fan who seems rather happy to find out that she's McLovin's birthday twin.

One tweet says, "Happy 40th birthday to the king of fake IDs, McLovin."

And another big fan of the movie posted: "On McLovin's birthday I would like to bring up a fun fact that when Eminem met Jonah Hill, recited the first 10 mins of the film, voices and all. Superbad is a Top 2 teen film of all time and not number 2."

Superbad was directed by Greg Mottola and produced by Judd Apatow and Shauna Robertson. It had been in development for years before production, with co-writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg starting the story when they were 13 years old. The plot is loosely based on their own experiences in high school during the 1990s. The coming-of-age teen comedy was met with tremendous acclaim when it was released in 2007 and was a smash hit at the box office as well. Many fans consider it to be among the best comedies of its era.

You can revisit the classic McLovin scene by watching Superbad, which is currently streaming on Netflix. To see many more birthday wishes for the fictitious persona, you can just head on over to Twitter.

