The women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have united, and it's pretty glorious. Marvel recently held a massive gathering of more than 80 MCU stars for a photoshoot celebrating the 10th anniversary of Marvel Studios next year. Some of the photos from the shoot have made their way online, including one highlighting Marvel's female heroes. It makes a strong case for an all-female Marvel movie in the future.

The image features Zoe Saldana of Guardians of the Galaxy, Tessa Thompson of Thor: Ragnarok, Brie Larson, who's set to play Captain Marvel, Scarlett Johansson, who portrays Black Widow, Danai Gurira of the upcoming Black Panther, Karen Gillan of Guardians of the Galaxy, Evangeline Lilly, who is set to become The Wasp in Ant-Man 2 and Pom Klementieff of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. None of the ladies are in costume, but they don't need to be. They still look incredibly badass as is.

This image doesn't gather together every woman of the MCU, but it gathers together a fine group of them. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen ), Nakia, Ramonda (Lupita Nyong'o), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), Betty Ross (Liv Tyler) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) are not in this photo, just to name a few. And let's not forget Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter, who's become a true fan-favorite over the years since making her debut in Captain America: The First Avenger. This, if nothing else, proves that Tessa Thompson's pitch to Kevin Feige for an all-female movie in the future is totally viable. In case you missed it, here's what she had to say about it while promoting Thor: Ragnarok.

"We were just sort of all in a semicircle talking, and it just came up, because none of us really worked together...And we were sort of speculating on they ways in which it might happen in Infinity War, or might not happen, and we thought, 'No, we should just have a whole movie where we know every day we're going to arrive and get to work together.' So we just ran right up to Kevin Feige and started talking about it."

We're sure to see a lot more amazing photos from this photoshoot when Marvel releases the full thing next year. Likely to coincide with the release of Avengers: Infinity War, which is the culmination of an entire decade of MCU filmmaking. With that many big stars in one room together, some amazing things were bound to happen. Be sure to check out the women of Marvel assembled together in this awesome photo, courtesy of the Marvel Studios Facebook page, for yourself below.