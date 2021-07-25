Kevin Feige wants to see Kathryn Hahn return as Agatha in the MCU just as much as the rest of us. In the hit series WandaVision, which kicked off Phase Four of the MCU with its debut on Disney+ in January, Hahn played the villain Agatha Harkness. Her acclaimed performance stood out as one of the hit show's brightest spots, and Hahn was even nominated for Best Villain at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Because her role on WandaVision was so well-received, many Marvel fans have been wondering when Hahn will return in another MCU project. In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Marvel head, Kevin Feige, addressed the popularity of Hahn and her character. As the original comic book version of Agatha wasn't exactly Marvel's most well-known personality, Feige stresses how it's Hahn's performance in particular that got fans hooked on Agatha.

"One of the great things in building the MCU is seeing audiences respond to characters that they were not expecting or that they were not asking for. I wouldn't say there was a huge contingency of people banging down the door for Agatha Harkness to appear in the MCU, but she's a great character portrayed by a great actress. And by the first few episodes people are asking, 'Where is she going to show up again? What else is she going to do?'"

Clearly, the folks at Marvel are well aware of Hahn's talents and the fan desire to see her back in the MCU. All but confirming that she'll be reprising the role in the near future, Feige teases that her return is coming soon, and the studio is more or less just waiting on Hahn's increasingly busy schedule to open back up. Here's what Feige said when directly asked when Hahn will be back as Agatha in the MCU.

"Someday. Someday soon. You will see Kathryn Hahn in Knives Out 2 next, then maybe an assortment of other things. But within the MCU, it can't come soon enough. Let's put it that way."

As Kevin Feige says, Hahn is currently busy filming Rian Johson's upcoming sequel Knives Out 2 for Netflix. Also featuring Daniel Craig returning to the role of Benoit Blanc, the sequel introduces a new ensemble cast with Hahn on board as a new murder mystery suspect. The sequel also stars Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, and Jessica Henwick. It's also been revealed Ethan Hawke is part of the cast after he was spotted on set.

For more of Kathryn Hahn, you can catch her acclaimed performance as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision on Disney+. As for Knives Out 2, the sequel doesn't yet have a release date on Netflix, but it's expected to wrap filming in August. Meanwhile, Hahn can be heard on the big screen this fall when the animated sequel Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is released on October 1st. That movie will bring her back as the voice of Ericka Van Helsing following her debut in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. This news comes to us from Rotten Tomatoes.