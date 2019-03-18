There are quite a few hardcore Marvel fans out there and one of them is going to be paid $1,000 for their fandom. Avengers: Endgame is coming down the pipeline, rather rapidly, which will serve as a conclusion to everything that has happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to this point. As such, certain websites are doing what they can to hype up the event, and one such website wants to reward one lucky Marvel fan with a chunk of cash, and some prizes, for documenting their binge watch of the first 20 MCU movies.

CableTV.com is currently looking for a Marvel die-hard to watch everything from Iron Man up through Ant-Man and the Wasp. Since it's not going to be available on home video in time, they've decided not to include Captain Marvel in this marathon that, all told, will last more than 40 hours. Here's what they had to say about it in their listing.

"The hero we're looking for is not only a Marvel fanatic, but also an active, outgoing social media personality who'd be enthusiastic about live-tweeting their MCU marathon experience while tagging CableTV.com (@CableTV, #CableTV). Once your MCU binge-watch and live-tweeting extravaganza is complete, we'll ask you to share your takeaways from the movies so we can make some beautiful, badass rankings together."

In addition to the $1,000 cash payout, they're also going to throw in a Blu-ray copy of every single MCU movie release so far. They're also throwing in a Captain America popcorn popper, Orville Redenbacher popcorn kernels, Thanos Infinity Gauntlet mug, Iron Man snuggie, $100 Grubhub gift card and more various Marvel gear. That's not bad for a movie marathon. A very serious movie marathon, to be sure, but still.

Undoubtedly, many Marvel fans around the globe will be doing their own MCU binge watches ahead of Avengers: Endgame without compensation. This movie is going to conclude this long, cinematic journey as we know it and many moviegoers are going to want to have their ducks in a row before sitting down in that theater next month. Understandably so. This particular individual will be just a little better prepared than many others will be.

Anyone who is interested in this job, who will have roughly two full days free next month, can apply for the gig. The site is asking for a video submission and for interested parties to make a case, in roughly 200 words, for why they should be chosen, as well as relevant social media links. There are surely going to be a lot of Marvel fans who would do this sort of thing for free. When throwing this kind of reward in the mix, the competition should be fierce. Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26. Anyone who wants to apply for this job can head on over to CableTV.com.