The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been on our screens for over a decade now, delighting audiences everywhere with a wealth of memorable cinematic moments. Now, Captain America: The First Avenger himself, Chris Evans, has revealed some of his most treasured MCU moments, beginning with a fan-favorite scene from 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

"The Russos are real, real cinephiles, and they have such knowledge and love for certain scenes in certain movies. And you can tell when they get excited about certain moments that they want to make iconic; they were really excited about that first elevator fight scene in Winter Soldier."

"You could tell that they wanted it to be special, and as a result, that's one of my favorite fight sequences. And the moment with the helicopter, they said, listen, they had a shot in their mind, they had a position, posture in their mind; you can see when they're excited that you're just a piece of the puzzle in their creative vision."

The action-packed moment in The Winter Soldier is a particular highlight within the MCU, and involves Captain America taking on a gang of Hydra henchmen within the confines of an elevator. The intense fight sequence demonstrates what Cap is capable of, and ends with a crowd-pleasing shield trick from the patriotic Avenger.

Chris Evans also discussed his final onscreen appearance in Avengers: Endgame, especially his scenes sharing the screen with Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.

"And beyond that, everything from Endgame was really special to me because my headspace was very much in the reflective, grateful part of it. You almost feel like you're living in a memory; you feel like it's almost like the moment's already passed, so you're really just trying to soak it in and just appreciate what this journey has been like."

"Like I said, in Endgame, there are just so many great moments. I love scenes with Downey. I love seeing the evolution of those two characters. They usually give Cap great motivational speeches and things like that. Any of those scenes where there's all of us together, and it just is a real reflective and special moment."

Evans has also recently reflected on his decision to join the Marvel Universe in the coveted role of Captain America, saying "It was the best decision I've ever made, and I really owe that to [Marvel chief] Kevin Feige for being persistent and helping me avoid making a giant mistake. To be honest, all the things that I was fearing never really came to fruition. I fell in love with Steve Rogers pretty quick."

While it currently looks like Evans' time in the MCU has come to an end, there is always a chance for the actor to return to the fold and for Steve Rogers to pick up the shield again. Many fans are still hoping to see a miniseries of some sort depicting Cap's journey through time in order to return the infinity stones to their rightful place. Until then, we'll always have the elevator fight scene. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.