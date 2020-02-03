James Gunn thinks that death is an important aspect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director is currently working on The Suicide Squad for DC and Warner Bros. As usual, Gunn spent some time interacting with fans on social media over the weekend. For the most part, these dialogues are positive interactions and they provide an interesting insight into how Gunn goes about making his movies. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on the way, MCU fans have a lot of questions.

One MCU fan told James Gunn on social media that they didn't want to see any more deaths of heroes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We've seen death in the franchise before, whether it's Yondu's funeral, or even Star-Lord's mother at the very start of this all. Additionally, the MCU as a whole has not shied away from death. Gunn had this to say about death and its importance in storytelling.

"So you don't think any characters in films should die? I can't agree. I think films help us to deal with our own mortality and the mortality of those we love, and seeing that through the lens of story/fable/myth is of benefit to people... In addition, the death of some characters makes the survival of others more meaningful."

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise came out of nowhere for fans who were not aware of their comic book escapades. The main characters are flawed and often have tragic backstories, which is why they fit together as one big dysfunctional family. James Gunn has been able to weave in these emotional moments with humor and varied music, which keeps everything rolling in a nice package.

Will Guardians of the Galaxy 3 see the deaths of some major characters? It's way too early to tell, but James Gunn certainly isn't against the idea at all. His story is complete, but he has yet to even begin the pre-production process on the movie and won't have time to do so for quite a while. For now, his focus is on The Suicide Squad and making it the best movie that it can be. Gunn is probably taking his talents for storytelling in a similar direction for the sequel, which could result in some big emotional stakes.

Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame proved that the MCU is not afraid of their heroes dying. Tony Stark's death was hard for fans to take, and so was the way that Steve Rogers chose to go out, but they had to happen. The same goes for Natasha Romanoff's big sacrifice. All of the risks made sense and helped propel the stories along, for the most part. Some fans are still clearly upset with some of the choices the studio decided to make. Whatever the case may be, James Gunn is going to let Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 speak for itself when it hits theaters. You can check out James Gunn's Twitter exchange below.

