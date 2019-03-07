The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to undergo some major changes after the release of Avengers: Endgame. One of those big changes could be the addition of the first openly gay MCU hero, according to Victoria Alonso, Marvel's production chief. Alonso has been a part of every single MCU release to date as either an executive or co-producer, which is a pretty big deal. Alonso was present at the recent world premiere of Captain Marvel in Los Angeles earlier this week and had some interesting thoughts about the future of the MCU.

There have been rumors circulating for the last few weeks that Marvel Studios is looking to feature a gay superhero in the upcoming Eternals movie. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased back in 2015 that the MCU could see an LGBTQ character within the next decade, during Phase 4 of the MCU. When asked about the possibility of a gay character in the MCU, Victoria Alonso said, "The world is ready, the world is ready." She went on to explain.

"I'm so passionate about this I've got to tell you. Our entire success is based on people that are incredibly different. Why wouldn't we? Why would we only want to be recognized by only one type of person? Our audience is global, is diverse, is inclusive. If we don't do it that way for them, we will fail. If we don't put pedal to the metal on the diversity and the inclusivity, we will not have continued success. Our determination is to have that for all of the people out there watching our movies."

Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm that they are looking for an openly gay actor to star in The Eternals. When Victoria Alonso was asked specifically about The Eternals, she said, "We are going to cast the best 'Eternals' cast that we can," which wasn't really a confirmation that people have been looking for. "When we're ready to announce it we promise you we will," said Alonso.

While not openly gay, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie from Thor: Ragnarok is bisexual, according to the actress. The movie never alludes to the character's sexuality, though director Taika Waititi had a scene in originally that did, which was later cut out of the movie. In other Marvel titles, the Deadpool franchise has Negasonic Teenage Warhead, played by openly gay actress Brianna Hildebrand. It's a safe bet that we will see both characters in the near future, with Valkyrie possibly even showing up in Avengers: Endgame at the end of April.

Related: Thor 4 May Happen as Chris Hemsworth & Taika Waititi Cook Up Ideas

There's still no confirmation from Marvel Studios, but it looks like the future of the MCU is looking bright for the LGBTQ community. Avengers: Endgame isn't going to focus on Valkyrie's sexuality, if she's involved in the movie at all, but there is still a chance for her story to continue in the future. As for The Eternals, that's a mystery at this time. The interview with Victoria Alonso was originally conducted by Variety.