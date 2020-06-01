One Marvel superfan has created a horror movie trailer made up of Marvel Cinematic Universe footage. Since we're pretty far away from the Black Widow movie hitting theaters, this 3-minute trailer is something to help keep everybody entertained for a bit. Movie theaters are still shut down for the time being with July looking like the target for reopening. However, it remains unclear if that will be able to happen as the world goes through its very own real-life horror story.

Most of the fictional MCU horror movie is made up of footage from Tony Stark's Age of Ultron nightmare. As it turns out, those dark scenes make an interesting base for a new take on the horror genre starring Earth's Mightiest Heroes. There are numerous fan edits spread across the internet, but this one is pretty convincing. And looks like something MCU and horror fans could get behind, if it were ever to become a real project considered for release. This will more than likely never happen in a million years, but fans can still dream. For now, this is a good start and one has to imagine what else could be done with editing to make it into a real short.

While a big screen MCU horror movie with the cast of Avengers: Endgame is probably out of the question, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still rumored to have major horror elements. As to whether or not that sticks with new director Sam Raimi, that is unclear, but MCU devotees are definitely looking forward to what Dr. Stephen Strange will be up against this time around. Endgame didn't feature a whole lot of Strange, but he was the one who saw how it was all going to come to end while on Titan with Tony Stark.

As for something officially confirmed to have some horror elements, Disney+ has Marvel's What If...? animated series on the way, which sees much of the MCU cast returning for voice roles. While the whole series certainly isn't dedicated to the horror genre, we know that at least one episode will focus on the Marvel Zombies. The teased artwork for the series already looks like it takes direct influence from the comic books. We were able to see a tease of the Iron Man zombie in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The Iron Man zombie in Spider-Man: Far From Home may be the scariest thing to show up in the MCU thus far. The entire sequence when Mysterio is playing tricks on Peter Parker's mind is ripped straight out of a horror movie, so hopefully Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be able to top that scene at the very least. While we wait for the real-life horror to come to a close around us, you can check out the fictional trailer for an MCU horror movie above, thanks to the FullBelly Edits YouTube channel.