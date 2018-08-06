There are still many uncertainties when it comes to the new Disney streaming service, which is set to launch next year. How much will it cost? When is it going to launch? What will it be called? One thing that is certain, according to a new report, is that future Marvel Cinematic Universe movies will officially be debuting on Disney's service, as opposed to Netflix, as has been the case for the past couple years. This serves as both a big boost for Disney's service and a pretty big blow for Netflix.

This probably won't come as a shock to many, as it's largely been expected that the MCU movies, which are some of the most attractive titles that Disney has to its name, would move to the company's yet-to-be-named streaming service. The first title that will be appearing on the service following its theatrical run is Captain Marvel, which is set for release in March 2019. That will be followed by the highly-anticipated Avengers 4.

Disney inked a very lucrative deal with Netflix to allow their titles to appear on the streaming service just after they made their way to Blu-ray. That included the Star Wars movies and the MCU movies. But Netflix has a serious leg up on the competition in the streaming game and the Mouse House is making plays for the future. Their recent $71 billion purchase of Fox had more to do with streaming than anything else. As such, they're not going to give Netflix some of their most attractive content in the future.

There is also going to be quite a bit of new content produced for Disney's streaming service, such as new Marvel shows and a live-action Star Wars TV series, which comes from Jon Favreau and carries with it a hefty $100 million price tag. There are currently no plans to move the Marvel shows that already exist on Netflix to Disney's streaming service. The company recently appointed Ricky Strauss to head up the original content being produced for the service, who previously served as head of marketing for Walt Disney Studios. Strauss had this to say about the task before him.

"To be successful in making content, you need to have a marketing lens on everything you do, who are the people you are driving toward? At the same time, I love great stories. I'm very intellectually curious."

At the present time, it's unclear how the transition will be handled. It's possible that the Disney titles currently available on Netflix will remain there for a bit, or they could disappear overnight and wind up on the new service. Either way, if you want to watch future MCU movies, or future Star Wars movies, without having to buy them, you're going to need to shell out for a new streaming service next year. Disney is also currently working on buying back the broadcast rights for the Star Wars movies from Turner Broadcasting, which shows that they're not messing around. They know what will draw the most attention and attract the most subscribers out the gate. This news comes to us courtesy of The New York Times.