Mickey Rourke has referred to Marvel movies as "crap" in a recent Instagram post. Rourke, who himself starred as the main villain, Ivan Vanko, in 2010's Iron Man 2, expressed his distaste for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a recent Instagram post. Peculiarly, the dig was stuffed into a long rant, in which, the Oscar-nominee was expressing his newfound love for Law & Order: SVU.

Taking to Instagram, Mickey Rourke revealed that he had discovered SVU during lockdown. The actor says that he's watched "1000 of them" during that time and heaped praise on the various members of the cast, including Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni and BD Wong, among others. But At the very end of the rant, which was full of grammatical errors, Rourke decided to slip in a jab at Marvel. Here's some of what he had to say.

"What's especially enjoying is watching commodity of this exceptional group of actors...I guess if it wasn't this lockdown most likely i'd never see this show,but since i do all my lifting training in my living room my tv been on whole lockdown and i was able to discover this fabulous show. Respect to all of you,the work that you all do is real acting, not like that crap that all on Marvel s***."

Back in 2010, the MCU was still in its relative infancy and wasn't the behemoth we know it as today. Mickey Rourke, meanwhile, was coming off of The Wrestler, which earned him an Oscar nomination and revived his career. So, he was cast as the villain alongside Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man 2. However, Rourke has criticized Marvel over the years since the movie came out. In 2014, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, for example, Rourke said he was "not a Marvel fan," while also suggesting that they axed much of his performance from the movie.

"Once I did a film for Marvel and they cut the whole f****** thing out."

There were some behind-the-scenes issues while Iron Man 2 was coming together. It is unclear just how much of Mickey Rourke's performance was left on the cutting room floor. Whatever the case, he's made it clear he wasn't happy about it and, what's more, he is not a fan of the whole MCU operation in general. Ivan Vanko died pretty definitively so it's not as though there was much of a chance to bring him back in another movie down the line anyhow.

Mickey Rourke's jab probably won't hurt the bottom line any. The MCU has grossed more than $20 billion at the global box office date, making it easily one of the most successful franchises in history. Phase 4 has quite a few entries on the way, such as Black Widow and Eternals, that are expected to add many millions to that growing total. Plus, shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have proved to be incredibly popular on Disney+ thus far. Point being, Marvel isn't going anywhere, whether he likes it or not. You can check out the post in its entirety from Mickey Rourke's Instagram.