The Marvel Cinematic Universe is leading by example in some new fan-made posters. Artist BossLogic has crafted up some popular MCU posters that are modeling safe social distancing practices. Due to what the world is going through at the moment, it's best for everybody to try and remain indoors while only going outside for the essentials, like some exercise or the grocery store. With millions of people having to stay home, and many without work, people have been utilizing social media to provide some form of entertainment.

BossLogic is known for his intricate works of art, mainly focused on superheroes. He has nearly 2 million followers on social media and has been hired on to do official work for Marvel and DC over the years. But this current set of artwork is a bit different than normal. Instead of adding elements to make them more exciting, the artist is going for a subtractive approach as he goes through and takes all of the superheroes out of their respective MCU posters.

The Iron Man 3 poster just features an aerial view of New York City. Iron Man is nowhere to be seen, nor is anybody else for that matter. Captain America: The First Avenger is up next, though Steve Rogers isn't featured at all. Instead we can only see the iconic shield with the debris floating around it. BossLogic is really driving the social distancing practicing home and trying to get people to try and do it the best they can. For now, it seems like the best way to get all of this behind us.

Thor: The Dark World is the next MCU poster to practice social distancing and as you can probably guess, The God of Thunder is nowhere to be found. His mighty hammer is there, along with some lightning, but all of the other characters are missing. It's interesting that BossLogic would choose Thor 2 and Iron Man 3 in his choices since there was just a big debate as to which one of them is the worst movie within the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy is included in the in this particular social distancing set, though it looks like the artist may have left an "invisible" Drax on the poster.

BossLogic even included Deadpool 2, which is the final poster in the set and it just features an empty chair. There's no Merc with a Mouth, just emptiness since he decided to go home and practice social distancing. Hopefully things won't be like this for too much longer, but if it continues, we at least have some good entertainment coming from various people on social media, like BossLogic. It seems like the best idea for the time being is to follow the advice of these MCU posters and stay home. You can check out all of the social distancing MCU posters below, thanks to BossLogic's Twitter account.